Napoleon Perdis introduces Camera Finish vegan powder, adds to the One concealer line


NEWS Twelve new releases of high-quality make-up products from one of our favourite Australian beauty brands
Filed by Lucire staff/January 28, 2021/10.52





Napoleon Perdisâ€™s latest releases this month are its all-new Camera Finish loose powder, and new shades for the One concealer.
   Camera Finish, retailing at A$49 each, is an ultra-soft, slightly tinted vegan powder with a high percentage of silicone polymers, resulting in even skin texture or, over foundation, a lumi-matte finish, according to the company. The six shades are porcelain, light, tan, caramel, chestnut and cocoa.
   The One, meanwhile, adds porcelain, fair, tan, caramel, deep peach and cocoa shades to the original and light. Itâ€™s a highly pigmented concealer containing antioxidants and vitamin E, and can be worn for full coverage, blended out, or as a foundation. Itâ€™s both paraben- and fragrance-free. Retail price is A$39 each.
   All are sourced from Italy.
   Weâ€™ve a lot of trust in Napoleon Perdis, whom we interviewed in this magazine in the mid-2000s, and these continue his philosophy of tried and tested formulas that give high-quality results.

Categories
 beauty / Lucire

 

