Another positive step: Living Nature certified Zero Plastic Inside

Trust Living Nature to take another move on behalf of our planet. The brand is already famous for what it leaves out, and has received internationally recognized certifications for its claims, and the latestâ€”Zero Plastic Insideâ€”is yet another that can give consumers assurance that the product doesnâ€™t contain microplastics and microbeads.

Zero Plastic Inside has been organized by Beat the Microbead, an initiative of the Plastic Soup Foundation. These microplastics are often added as fillers or emulsifying agents, but once introduced into the environment, they are there to stay. They are not biodegradable and cannot be filtered by wastewater systems. Inevitably they wind up in sea animals and into the food chain.

Beat the Microbead has identified 500 ingredients often used in cosmetics.

Living Nature uses only natural additives, including harakeke flax gel, totara extract, active manuka honey, manuka oil, and halloysite clay. All its products do not have plastics inside.

The company has also announced the return of several Lip Hydrators, with additional natural waxes, butters and oils, in Wild Fire (no. 11), Pure Passion (12) and Bliss (13).