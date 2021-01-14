Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Nosta Beauty taps into the â€™80s with a VHS-inspired face palette


NEWS Bring back a simpler time with Nosta Beauty’s multi-use face palette that taps into the colours of VHS from four decades ago
Filed by Lucire staff/February 1, 2021/1.14




Nostalgia is a big pull, especially in uncertain times, and make-up artist Tiffany Taraziâ€™s Nosta Beauty has tapped into that with an ingenious face palette that taps in to the video cassette boom of the 1980s.
   Called the Swatch Me Face Palette Vol. 1, itâ€™s â€˜the first ever VHS â€™80s-inspired multi-use face palette,â€™ with an inventive packaging that looks like the video cassette sleeve of old, opening up to show five palettes and video player iconography.
   The five shades (three matte, two shimmer) are blendable with a cream-to-powder finish that works on all skin tones, says Nosta, usable around eyes, and on the lips and cheeks. We love the copy: â€˜fast forward to a new decade, play as hard as you work, pause to live in the moment, stop to smell the roses, and remember to be kind, rewind!â€™
   The Palette is vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-toxic.
   If the Tarazi name rings a bell to long-time readers, youâ€™ll have seen Tiffanyâ€™s mother Jessicaâ€™s make-up credit in Lucire since the mid-2000s, most recently in Lucire KSA in September 2020.
   The Palette is priced at US$35. Find out more at nostabeauty.com.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Second Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends beauty collecti...
Escape to the worlds of Stranger Things and Aladdi...
In brief: MAC gets festive with Patrick Starrr; Co...
Beauty moves outside the box
Chanelâ€™s autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 make-up takes...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...

Categories
 beauty / Lucire / New York / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian