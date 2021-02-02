Freya Rose shows jewellery edit for Valentine’s Day

Made with the same care as Freya Rose’s famous bridal shoes, her jewellery line comes at a more affordable price, perfect for Valentine’s DayFiled by Lucire staff/February 2, 2021/20.58











In our pages, Freya Rose is known more for shoes than for jewellery, although she grew up in the jewellery industry—her mother is Barbara Tipple, the four-time de Beers award-winning jewellery designer, whose work is exhibited at the V&A.

For Valentine’s Day, she has a jewellery collection of occasion and bridal items at the ready, and in true Freya Rose fashion the collection is sustainable with luxurious materials, including pearl and precious metals, with prices around the £75–135 mark. These are handmade in Bali, Indonesia. ‘We’re proud to being keeping these ancient Balinese crafts alive, supporting the talented artists who help bring our designs to life,’ they write.

Going up the price range are items with a hand-crafted bee motif: the Kate bag, at £245, and a pair of bee shoe clips at just £95. Going well with those clips is Freya Rose’s Soraya Ivory shoes at £695 a pair.



