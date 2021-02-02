Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Freya Rose shows jewellery edit for Valentine’s Day


NEWS Made with the same care as Freya Rose’s famous bridal shoes, her jewellery line comes at a more affordable price, perfect for Valentine’s Day
Filed by Lucire staff/February 2, 2021/20.58






In our pages, Freya Rose is known more for shoes than for jewellery, although she grew up in the jewellery industry—her mother is Barbara Tipple, the four-time de Beers award-winning jewellery designer, whose work is exhibited at the V&A.
   For Valentine’s Day, she has a jewellery collection of occasion and bridal items at the ready, and in true Freya Rose fashion the collection is sustainable with luxurious materials, including pearl and precious metals, with prices around the £75–135 mark. These are handmade in Bali, Indonesia. ‘We’re proud to being keeping these ancient Balinese crafts alive, supporting the talented artists who help bring our designs to life,’ they write.
   Going up the price range are items with a hand-crafted bee motif: the Kate bag, at £245, and a pair of bee shoe clips at just £95. Going well with those clips is Freya Rose’s Soraya Ivory shoes at £695 a pair.


Also in Lucire’s news section
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
CocoonU might have the ﬁnest cashmere scarv...
HRH the Duchess of Sussex a surprise presenter at ...
Sustainability in brief: Living Nature’s lip...
Hennes & Mauritz announces clothing collectin...
London Fashion Week spring–summer 2013, days four ...

Categories
 environment / fashion / London / Lucire / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian