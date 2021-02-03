Lucire


Forget conformity: Specsavers releases Deus Ex Machina eyewear collection


NEWS Deus Ex Machina reinterprets eyewear styles in an exclusive collection for Specsavers
Filed by Lucire staff/February 3, 2021/21.13





Deus Ex Machina has collaborated with Specsavers on a new eyewear collection, now at stores across New Zealand.
   The new collection comprises twelve optical and six sunglass styles. Itâ€™s those fine Deus Ex Machina details that mark them out: asymmetric pins on the frame, which recall biker jacket buttons, as well as the Deus logo on the temples. Our picks include the Deus Sun RX 4, a classic pilot style with a double bridge, the Deus Sun RX 5, an aviator style, and the Deus 7, with an angular frame for those who find ovals and quadrangles too everyday.
   Juan Carlos Camargo, Specsaversâ€™ head of frames, says, â€˜Weâ€™re thrilled to add another stylish brand to our expanding designer portfolio and even more excited that this is an Australian-born brand. The Deus brand continues to achieve success on the global stage, and we are proud to be able to offer glasses wearers high-quality stylish products with the expert care, fit and Specsavers quality and value.â€™
   Prices range from NZ$299 to NZ$459 for two pairs, single vision.


