Nomos GlashÃ¼tte shows classic timepieces for Valentine’s Day







Nomos GlashÃ¼tte, the largest manufacturer of mechanical watches in Germany, has a Valentineâ€™s Day collection, spanning a variety of models, both self-winding and automatic, offered as single watches or in pairs. The reverse sides of the watches are big enough for a personal message to be engraved.

Nomos also develops its own movements, and a great deal of the watchesâ€™ components are handmade. Only when the most demanding of precision is requiredâ€”say a thousandth of a millimetreâ€”does the company opt for machinery.

The duo Nomos GlashÃ¼tte has in mind is the Minimatik and Minimatik Champagne, powered by an ultra-thin automatic calibre. Individual watches include the Orio 33 in rose, the Orion 38 (top), and the classic Tangente, all of which have the brandâ€™s quality stainless steel assembly. Finally, there is the Nomos sundial ring. Find out more at nomos-glashuette.com.