Nomos GlashÃ¼tte shows classic timepieces for Valentine’s Day

Nomos Glashütte, the largest manufacturer of mechanical watches in Germany, has a Valentine’s Day collection, spanning a variety of models, both self-winding and automatic, offered as single watches or in pairs. The reverse sides of the watches are big enough for a personal message to be engraved.

Nomos also develops its own movements, and a great deal of the watches’ components are handmade. Only when the most demanding of precision is required—say a thousandth of a millimetre—does the company opt for machinery.

The duo Nomos Glashütte has in mind is the Minimatik and Minimatik Champagne, powered by an ultra-thin automatic calibre. Individual watches include the Orio 33 in rose, the Orion 38 (top), and the classic Tangente, all of which have the brand’s quality stainless steel assembly. Finally, there is the Nomos sundial ring. Find out more at nomos-glashuette.com.