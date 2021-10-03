Lucire


Katharina Mazepa, Shannon McMullen, Kelsie Jean Smeby model Guess’s spring â€™21 accessories


NEWS Colours pop for spring at Guess, with one of its more memorable campaigns in recent years
Filed by Lucire staff/February 8, 2021/10.03





The Guess accessories’ campaign for spring 2021 has been shot by Yasmine Kateb, and features models Shannon McMullen, Kelsie Jean Smeby, and Katharina Mazepa, the former beauty queen and Instagram personality.
   Mazepa says becoming a Guess model has fulfilled a long-held ambition, â€˜making my childhood dream come true.â€™
   She says that the brand’s co-founder and chief creative officer Paul Marciano was responsible for discovering her.
   Rob Sargsyan did the make-up, Esther VÃ¡squez the hair, and Yosh YaÃ±ez the styling.
   The women fall in the footsteps of Anna Nicole Smith, Claudia Schiffer and Laetitia Casta, among the models who put the brand on the map.
   Marciano, the youngest of the four brothers who started the label, had been caught up among allegations of sexual assault for some time. Most prominently, in 2015, Kate Upton and four others made allegations, later settled for a total of US$500,000. Marciano announced his resignation as a Guess board member and chief creative officer from Guess in mid-2018, but the company reversed its position in January 2019. Allegations have continued to surface, most recently in the California courts, where the attorney representing the latest accuser noted that they knew of seven other women who have gone on the record against Marciano.

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian