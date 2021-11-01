In brief: James Wines’s Erotica collection; limited-edition JosÃ©phine bag; Bogner Fire & Ice for spring â€™21

A trio of stories for this week: Paula Sweet presents a collection with artwork by the legendary James Wines; Ludovica pays tribute to JosÃ©phine de Beauharnais with a hand-made pillow bag; and Bogner takes to an unexpected destination to showcase a collection with a surfing backdropFiled by Lucire staff/February 14, 2021/11.40











Designer, artist and photographer Paula Sweet, whose work has regularly appeared in our pages, has announced a collection based around the work of SITE (Sculpture in the Environment) founder and principal, architect James Wines. Wines, 88, has created two drawings for the Erotica collection, comprising T-shirts, tops, leggings, pillows, stationery, cups and shower curtains. More at paulasweet.com.

Ludovica Mascheroni has shown JosÃ©phine, a limited-edition pillow bag commemorating International Womenâ€™s Day next month. The bag is dedicated to JosÃ©phine de Beauharnais, a patron of the arts, who brought an ancient Persian paisley pattern into vogue in Europe during the 19th century. She was reputed to be the first woman in Europe with an entire wardrobe in the paisley print. The 2021 interpretation on Mascheroniâ€™s pillow bag is hand-made in 100 per cent cashmere, with leather and brass details, and retails for â‚¬729.

Bognerâ€™s springâ€“summer 2021 Cold Hawaii campaign sees its Fire & Ice designs modelled by professional surfers Mor, Vahine, Robert and AJ in northern Denmark, in what the company calls â€˜every adventurerâ€™s dreamâ€™. Thereâ€™s solitude, a rough climate and enviable waves, and the designs are equipped to take on those increasingly long days in the season ahead.



