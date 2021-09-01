Victoria’s Secret Swim returns to stores for 2021





Victoriaâ€™s Secret has announced that its Swim collection is returning to select stores in the US, as well as continuing with online sales.

The springâ€“summer 2021 collectionâ€™s campaign is modelled by Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, and Taylor Hill.

The Mix and Match collection has a wide variety of styles and updated designs for some of its classics.

Swimsuits are priced from US$49, with sizes ranging from 32A to 38DDD, plus 40D; and from XS to XL.

Shiny straps with golden V details are the design highlights to look out for among the VS line.

The Victoria’s Secret Swim catalogue will begin to reach mailboxes in the US on March 1.

Other brands represented by Victoriaâ€™s Secret online include Ayra, Baobab, For Love & Lemons, Monica Hansen Beachwear, Roxy, Skinnydippers, and Vitamin A.