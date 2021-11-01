Lucire


«


Bridgertonâ€™s Phoebe Dynevor models Self-Portrait’s autumnâ€“winter 2021â€“2 collection


NEWS Self-Portrait eschews the traditional catwalk show in favour of a campaign based around simplicity
Filed by Lucire staff/February 24, 2021




Nigel Shafran/Self-Portrait

Bridgertonâ€™s Phoebe Dynevor is the face of Self-Portraitâ€™s autumnâ€“winter 2021â€“2 collection, photographed by Nigel Shafran.
   Given the UKâ€™s difficulties with COVID-19, Self-Portrait forged on with showing its key looks with a more down-to-earth campaign, rather than a traditional fashion show, opting to photograph at Dynevorâ€™s home in London. The aim was to capture a day at home with Dynevor, â€˜finding joy in simplicity and solitudeâ€™.
   Malaysian-born Han Chong, Self-Portraitâ€™s founder and creative director, noted, â€˜As I was designing this latest collection, I was thinking a lot about the British sensibility and that effortless approach to British style, which I am so often inspired by. I felt we needed to work with someone to bring this to life rather than present the collection in a traditional show format, and having captured the hearts and imaginations of so many people over the last few months, I knew Phoebe would be the perfect woman. The moment I met her, I loved how down-to-earth she was whilst still having this incredible spirit and energy that perfectly emulates the attitude and values of the Self-Portrait brand. She is warm, independent, sensitive, expressive and completely captivating. It’s been a real joy getting to know and work with Phoebe and I’m incredibly excited to have her on this journey with us.â€™
   Dynevor added, â€˜I was delighted and honoured that Han chose me to work with him and such a talented team on his latest collection. I first spotted one of his dresses on a photo shoot and it was an instant love affair. Han’s collections for Self-Portrait have always been an inspiration, I love the strong structures he creates from such delicate and stunning fabrics and this collection is a testament to his incredible work. I’m so proud to be a part of this new project and hope to have a chance to wear the pieces when life goes back to normal again!â€™
   Chong creative-directed the campaign, and was joined by Marie Chaix as stylist, Isamaya ffrench on make-up, and Gary Gil on hair.
   The season sees a reworking of Self-Portraitâ€™s staples, as well as new, relaxed styles, with an emphasis on simplicity and lightweight fabrics. Dresses, knitwear, cardigans and jumpers form part of the collection, in fabrics ranging from organic cotton to recycled polyester chiffon.
   Self-Portrait uses responsibly sourced fibres and began introducing organic cotton and recycled chiffon and polyester in 2019. Last year it introduced recycled viscose.
   The collection will begin retailing in July, both online at self-portrait-studio.com, and offline at Self-Portrait stores (including flagship stores in London, New York, Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Taipei), and select retailers.

