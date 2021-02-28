Dreaming of Saint-Tropez and Sardegna









Like our faithful readers, Lucireâ€™s luxury travel writers look forward to the imminent relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions as the warm summer months approach. Itâ€™s been a long eighteen months of self-isolation, with much time for self-reflection. Weâ€™ve asked ourselves what is really important, and reconsidered our priorities. In the future we will travel less, but travel better. Three exceptional new Mediterranean destinations call out to us.

Weâ€™re big fans of La Bastide in Gordes, France, a much beloved five-star from the Airelles collection. Weâ€™ve reported previously on Val dâ€™IsÃ¨reâ€™s Mademoiselle from the same group.

Airelles has two fresh surprises for us. ChÃ¢teau de la MessardiÃ¨re, a majestic five-star palace hotel perched atop a landscaped hill on the outskirts of Saint-Tropez has undergone extensive renovation over the last two years and is due to open for the summer season on July 1, 2021. The hotel reduced its room count to 103 rooms and suites, each with their own private terrace, created two signatures suites, and now includes exceptional dining and wellness options. Down on the shore, Pan DeÃ¯ Palais, a historic boutique hotel with only ten guest rooms and two suites is also available for exclusive private hire. Decorated in honour of a famous love story between an Indian princess and a French army general, the Pan DeÃ¯ Palais is more like an intimate and luxurious family home with all the exotic charms of an Indian palace. Itâ€™s home to Dolceva restaurant, one of St Tropezâ€™s most sought-after dining spots. A hidden gem away from the crowds, Dolceva celebrates la dolce vita in a typically Mediterranean setting with chef Marco Garfanini reimagining transalpine classics. Both of these premium grade properties sit at the top end of the market in price, comfort, culinary and wellness offerings.

The always-superlative Baglioni Group reimagines post-pandemic luxury with the brand new Baglioni Resort Sardinia in PuntaldÃ¬a, offered under the umbrella of the Leading Hotels of the World. Slated to open on June 1, 2021, the 76-suite property is set on Sardegnaâ€™s northeast coast, within the Tavolara marine reserve, near Lu Impostu, one of the islandâ€™s most beautiful beaches. Includes fabulous views across the crystalline bay, spacious and modern rooms, large pool, sun terrace and a kids’ club. A new gourmet restaurant, Gusto by Claudio Sadler promises outstanding fruits of the sea. The 4 ha. private estate sweeping down to the ocean is a remarkable private address for your return to the comforts of discreet getaway destinations.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor











