Reebok, Banana Republic and GMSV mark International Women’s Day





Reebok has a campaign called Itâ€™s a Manâ€™s World, but with the words struck out, for its International Womenâ€™s Day promotion, created by the all-female creative collective Madwomen. Four sneakers in two collections are promotedâ€”the Club C Double, Classic Leather Double, Legacy 83 and Zig Kinetica. The first collection features the sneakers with multiple colours and silhouettes, representing the different facets of a woman; the second shows neutral-toned footwear, representing a clean slate to which a woman can bring her uniqueness.

The Berlin-based collective has chosen to feature locals: model and stylist Isi Ahmed; make-up artist and photographer Aennikin, and stylist Elli Drake, who styled the campaign.

The first collection is available from today, and the second from April 1, at reebok.com, priced from US$90.

Banana Republic is celebrating International Womenâ€™s Day with its campaign on women who break boundaries, entitled Work Where?. Directed in-house by Banana Republicâ€™s Len Peltier, the campaign shows a montage of videos of real women doing modern workâ€”wearing Banana Republic, of course.

Subjects include Grammy-nominated recording artist Saint Sinner, recording artist Goapele, street artist Apexer, actor Jimmie Fails, photographer Grady Brannan, real estate developer Mari Swim, executive Todd Palmerton, cafÃ© owner Lea Sabado, entrepreneur Jamal Blake-Williams, and social media manager Halee Edwards. Movement artist Jon Boogz and screenwriter and artist Chinaka Hodge return for the campaign.

The company will also make a US$100,000 donation to CARE to help fight poverty, and advance women and girls around the world.

Itâ€™s refreshing to see that GMSV (General Motors Specialty Vehicles) has women leading the business in Australasia (Joanne Stogiannis, director; Jodie Lennon, general manager marketing, customer experience and communications; and Dahlia Shnider, vehicle supply chain and systemsâ€™ manager) as well as 45 per cent female representation in the wider team. And, of course, General Motors itself is led by Mary Barra, who broke the glass ceiling when appointed CEO of one of the largest car manufacturers in the world in 2014 and has a commitment to diversity.

â€˜It is common knowledge that the auto industry is skewed heavily towards male representation, so it’s incredibly heartening we’re making gains in changing this balance, albeit as part of a relatively small team,â€™ said Stogiannis.

Stogiannis is a GM veteran of 25 years and recalls when she was one of the only women in the room when she started.