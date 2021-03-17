Chanel promotes 11.12 bag in campaign shot by Inez & Vinoodh





Inez & Vinoodh

Chanel has released its The Iconic campaign, starring its 11.12 bag, a reinterpretation of the 2.55 bag created by Gabrielle Chanel in February 1955. The newer bag is the work of Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s, and features a double-C clasp and a metal chain interlaced with leather. The bag itself is made from lambskin leather as well as grained calfskin, taking materials from Chanelâ€™s ready-to-wear collections. It continues in the Chanel range as a timeless accessory, and is modelled in the campaign by Anna Mouglalis, Rianne van Rompaey, Imaan Hammam, Louise de Chevigny and ZoÃ© Adjani.

The campaign was photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, who said in a release, ‘The Chanel 11.12 bag is part of your life forever. It is pure perfection in its proportion, simplicity and understated timeless luxury. The five women in this campaign are icons in their own right, they embody the multiple generations that Chanel has touched.’

â€˜The 11.12 bag is simply Chanel. It is one of the iconic pieces that tells the whole story, with all the elegance of the House. It looks like Chanel. I think its iconic status comes from the simplicity of the shape. If you ask someone to draw a bag, this is the one that comes to mind immediately thanks to its ultimate refinement,’ said Anna Mouglalis.

â€˜Everybody, since youâ€™re a little girl, knows what the classic Chanel bag looks like. It has such a history. And especially in fashion, every season everything changes so fast, itâ€™s nice to see these classic bags that have been around for so long. Reinterpreted every time, but with the same DNA,’ said Rianne van Rompaey. ‘It’s the most famous bag in the world. There is something of a fairy tale about it.’

â€˜I think every girlâ€™s biggest dream is to own a Chanel bag. I was able to buy my first Chanel bag when I was 17, and I remember saving so much money for it, it was a mini version of the 11.12, black on black, and I still have it. This bag is just very chic, elegant, very feminine. When I wear it I feel effortless and powerful,’ added Imaan Hammam.

â€˜The 11.12 bag is the iconic bag par excellence. It is a truly timeless bag, which remains as modern and chic as ever. Fashion evolves but there is always this bag. It adds elegance to every silhouette. I like the idea that I will pass it on to my daughter if I am lucky enough to have one. My mother used to have one, and when I was younger I would steal it from her. At first to play with and then when I started going to parties, it was a source of pride,’ said Louise de Chevigny.

â€˜This luxury, this savoir-faire, it has always fascinated and touched me,’ said ZoÃ© Adjani. ‘The 11.12 represents Chanel: the double C, the hidden pocket, the small pockets inside. And it suits me: I love to compartmentalize. With all the history it carries inside, it represents more than a bag: it’s like carrying Paris on your shoulder.’