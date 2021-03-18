Jewellery trends for 2021

If youâ€™re one of those fashion-forward girls who love to keep up with the latest trends no matter whatâ€”welcome to the club, you arenâ€™t the only one! Here are the four hottest jewellery trends you need to know about in 2021, so keep on reading, check them out, and enjoy!

Mismatched earrings are all the rage

Mismatched earrings are the first jewellery trend that will be all the rage in 2021. These were a big part of this yearâ€™s fashion weeks, as many prominent designers and well known brands had them in their latest collections. The good news is that these come in so many sizes, shapes, and amazing styles. For example, you can opt for a simple stud earring in one ear and a stunning drop earring in the other. If you prefer hoops, you should definitely match two earrings of different sizes. Possibilities are truly infinite, but you know what? Their biggest advantage is that you donâ€™t have to buy a brand new pair of mismatched earrings. All you need to do is to combine earrings from two different pairs, and voilÃ â€”youâ€™re rocking one of the biggest jewellery trends in 2021!

Colourful beads are making a huge comeback â€¦



Luis Quintero/Unsplash

If youâ€™re a fan of flamboyant jewellery, youâ€™ll be thrilled to hear that gorgeous colourful beads are making a huge comeback this year! Thatâ€™s right, so donâ€™t wait any longer and add a pop of colour to your everyday combos. For example, a simple choker made from vibrantly coloured beads is a perfect choice for all the ladies who want to add a twist to their outfits, but without going overboard with it. However, if you want to make your choker more summer-friendly, just add several shell pendants to it. These will certainly do the trick! On the other hand, if you love your arm candy more than anything, be sure to layer a dozen bracelets made from colourful beads. These are beyond perfect for hot summer days, so give them a try and you wonâ€™t make a mistake!

â€¦ As well as beautiful vintage pieces

Truth be told, vintage jewellery will never go out of style. Those pieces are here to stay, and guess what? They will be a huge part of this yearâ€™s fashion trends, too! So, if you have unique pieces of jewellery your Mom or Grandma used to wear, make sure to look for these and incorporate them into your looks ASAP! However, if you donâ€™t have such pieces at your disposal, you should definitely buy at least one of them this year. For example, a lovely diamond locket is all you could ask for when it comes to beautiful vintage jewellery. Whatâ€™s particularly special about this locket is that it can hold two tiny photos. You can wear this piece either on a short necklace or on a long one. We highly recommend wearing it on a longer necklace for a much better visual effect!

Everyone loves statement chain necklaces



Pawel Szvmanski/Unsplash

On the other hand, if you love bold pieces of jewellery that can catch everyoneâ€™s attention, you shouldnâ€™t skip statement chain necklaces this year! These have been gaining a lot of popularity over the last few months, which is why you should pay extra attention to them. Whatâ€™s so interesting about them is the fact that they are quite simple when it comes to design. However, they are very edgy and eye-catching, too, which is exactly what makes them so wantedâ€”both in haute couture and in street fashion. Apart from chain chokers, there are also chain necklaces of different lengths and sizes you can choose from. Of course, the most popular colour this year is gold, so be sure to get a chunky chain necklace in this bold shade. Trust us when we say that you wonâ€™t make a mistake with it!

As you can tell, there are so many fabulous jewellery trends you can keep up with this year. These four are just some of them, so bear them in mind and stick to a trend thatâ€™s the closest to your personal style and preferences. One thing is certainâ€”you wonâ€™t go wrong whichever trend you choose to for. Itâ€™s a promise!â€”Peter Minkoff

Peter Minkoff is a fashion and lifestyle editor at Trend PrivÃ© magazine. Follow Peter on Twitter for more tips.