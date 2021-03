Dr Martens, Suicoke collaborate on sandal capsule collection

Dr Martens and Suicoke have collaborated on two sandals, which fuse the former’s Lorsan sandal with of the latter’s mainline silhouettes.

The capsule collection comprises the Boak (NZ$360) and the Depa (NZ$340), made from Dr Martens’ Black Smooth leather. The sandals feature both companies’ branding, clip buckles on the Boak and Suicoke’s pull-tab on the Depa, and finished with Dr Martens’ heel tab and yellow welt stitching.

Suicoke said in a press statement, ‘Dr Martens and Suicoke share a mutual understanding and unique approach to design that consistently challenges creative development—utilizing only the highest-quality materials.

‘We don’t design to a specific demographic, but simply to make something special. It shouldn’t be distinguished from us but rather by the consumer. They are the ones with the freedom and right to choose the product if it fits their lifestyle.’

In New Zealand, Area 51 retails the capsule collection.