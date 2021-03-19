Lucire


Dr Martens, Suicoke collaborate on sandal capsule collection


NEWS A fusion of two greats: Dr Martens collaborates with the cult Japanese sandal brand
Filed by Lucire staff/March 19, 2021/0.33




Dr Martens and Suicoke have collaborated on two sandals, which fuse the formerâ€™s Lorsan sandal with of the latterâ€™s mainline silhouettes.
   The capsule collection comprises the Boak (NZ$360) and the Depa (NZ$340), made from Dr Martensâ€™ Black Smooth leather. The sandals feature both companiesâ€™ branding, clip buckles on the Boak and Suicokeâ€™s pull-tab on the Depa, and finished with Dr Martensâ€™ heel tab and yellow welt stitching.
   Suicoke said in a press statement, â€˜Dr Martens and Suicoke share a mutual understanding and unique approach to design that consistently challenges creative developmentâ€”utilizing only the highest-quality materials.
   â€˜We donâ€™t design to a specific demographic, but simply to make something special. It shouldnâ€™t be distinguished from us but rather by the consumer. They are the ones with the freedom and right to choose the product if it fits their lifestyle.â€™
   In New Zealand, Area 51 retails the capsule collection.

Categories
 culture / design / fashion / London / Lucire / New Zealand / tendances / trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian