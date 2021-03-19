Dr Martens, Suicoke collaborate on sandal capsule collection







Dr Martens and Suicoke have collaborated on two sandals, which fuse the formerâ€™s Lorsan sandal with of the latterâ€™s mainline silhouettes.

The capsule collection comprises the Boak (NZ$360) and the Depa (NZ$340), made from Dr Martensâ€™ Black Smooth leather. The sandals feature both companiesâ€™ branding, clip buckles on the Boak and Suicokeâ€™s pull-tab on the Depa, and finished with Dr Martensâ€™ heel tab and yellow welt stitching.

Suicoke said in a press statement, â€˜Dr Martens and Suicoke share a mutual understanding and unique approach to design that consistently challenges creative developmentâ€”utilizing only the highest-quality materials.

â€˜We donâ€™t design to a specific demographic, but simply to make something special. It shouldnâ€™t be distinguished from us but rather by the consumer. They are the ones with the freedom and right to choose the product if it fits their lifestyle.â€™

In New Zealand, Area 51 retails the capsule collection.