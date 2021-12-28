Lucire


Zalando’s spring 2021 campaign champions body positivity and broadens views on gender


NEWS Zalando dÃ©buts a spring campaign with its core focus on inclusivity, celebrating society’s champions and their values
Filed by Lucire staff/March 22, 2021/12.28







Dan Beleiu

Zalando, the online fashion platform HQed in Berlin, has launched its spring 2021 campaign, Here to Stay, championing diversity, inclusion and the empowerment of women, hoping to inspire and encourage people to broaden their views on gender fluidity and body positivity.
   Launched on Sunday, March 21, the campaign has been shot by Dan Beleiu, featuring real-life pairings. Each image has a statement complemented by the sentence, â€˜Here to stay,â€™ e.g. â€˜Sustainability. Here to stay,â€™ or â€˜Acceptance. Here to stay.â€™ There is also an accompanying film directed by Terence Neale and Emilie Badenhorst, featuring dancer and model Luc Bruyere, Yann Horowitz, an openly gay skateboarder, and body positivity advocate, Yolisa Mqoco. The filmâ€™s soundtrack is written and produced by queer British rapper Mista Strange, who also appears.
   â€˜This campaign is a celebration of values which are at the core of Zalando, specifically embracing diversity and inclusivity,â€™ said Barbara Daliri, the companyâ€™s senior VP of sales and marketing. â€˜These values and the stories of real people matter a lot to us and allow us to engage with our diverse customers. Our values are intrinsic to who we are and how we work: Zalando actively supports an inclusive corporate culture with employees from 130 countries. Last year, we published the Do.Better Diversity and Inclusion Report, laying out our long-term commitment to change towards our employees, partners and customers. This spring initiative further underlines our ambition to be the starting point for fashion for everyone.â€™
   Anomaly Berlin was the creative agency for the campaign.




