The Outlierman commemorates 60 years of the Jaguar E-type with luxury fashion accessories


NEWS Andrea Mazzuca’s continuing passion for cars sees an important anniversary marked by his luxury driving accessories’ brand, the Outlierman, reports Jack Yan
Filed by Jack Yan/March 25, 2021/11.21






Andrea Mazzuca, co-founder of the Outlierman, is a huge motoring enthusiast, so itâ€™s no surprise his company was going to let the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-type, one of the British marqueâ€™s most iconic models, pass unnoticed. The Outlierman has released a range of accessories commemorating the anniversary, with scarves, T-shirts, pocket squares and silk ties, all handmade in Italy by its skilled artisans.
   As profiled by us last year, the Outliermanâ€™s luxury driving accessories are made by artisans whose world-class quality suits the most discerning customersâ€”and who has managed to attract Bentley and Pagani as exclusive partners.
   Mazzuca notes, â€˜The Jaguar E-type is one of my most favourite carsâ€”the elegance, style and panache are all unrivalled. Itâ€™s a car Iâ€™ve loved ever since I was a child so naturally, to celebrate the 60th anniversary, I knew the Outlierman had to pay tribute in the only way we knew bestâ€”by producing the E-typeâ€™s very own collection.â€™
   In addition, the Outlierman has a Rent & Drive service, which has a classic car fleet comprising two Jaguar E-types. But if theyâ€™re not your cup of tea, thereâ€™s a 1956 W154 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, a.k.a. the Gullwing, a 1961 Maserati 3500 GT Vignale Spyder, a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL roadster, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, and a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT California short-wheelbase Spyder. Rates-wise, the E-types are bargains, with both a Series I and a Series III on offer.â€”Jack Yan, Founder and Publisher

