The Outlierman commemorates 60 years of the Jaguar E-type with luxury fashion accessories











Andrea Mazzuca, co-founder of the Outlierman, is a huge motoring enthusiast, so itâ€™s no surprise his company was going to let the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-type, one of the British marqueâ€™s most iconic models, pass unnoticed. The Outlierman has released a range of accessories commemorating the anniversary, with scarves, T-shirts, pocket squares and silk ties, all handmade in Italy by its skilled artisans.

As profiled by us last year, the Outliermanâ€™s luxury driving accessories are made by artisans whose world-class quality suits the most discerning customersâ€”and who has managed to attract Bentley and Pagani as exclusive partners.

Mazzuca notes, â€˜The Jaguar E-type is one of my most favourite carsâ€”the elegance, style and panache are all unrivalled. Itâ€™s a car Iâ€™ve loved ever since I was a child so naturally, to celebrate the 60th anniversary, I knew the Outlierman had to pay tribute in the only way we knew bestâ€”by producing the E-typeâ€™s very own collection.â€™

In addition, the Outlierman has a Rent & Drive service, which has a classic car fleet comprising two Jaguar E-types. But if theyâ€™re not your cup of tea, thereâ€™s a 1956 W154 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, a.k.a. the Gullwing, a 1961 Maserati 3500 GT Vignale Spyder, a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL roadster, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, and a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT California short-wheelbase Spyder. Rates-wise, the E-types are bargains, with both a Series I and a Series III on offer.â€”Jack Yan, Founder and Publisher