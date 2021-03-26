Lucire


Distinctive fragrance dÃ©buts from Jean Paul Gaultier, Paco Rabanne


NEWS Puig is releasing three distinctive fragrances over the next three months into the New Zealand market
Filed by Lucire staff/March 26, 2021/20.26




Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier have fragrance dÃ©buts over the next several months, beginning with Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory eau de parfum, retailing in New Zealand from April 11 (NZ$134 for 50 ml, NZ$183 for 100 ml).
   Newly launched this year, Invictus Victory in a masculine oriental scent with one of the most distinctive packages around, resembling a black trophy. Top notes are lemon and pink pepper, followed by lavender and olibanum in the middle, and vanilla, tonka bean and amber at its base.



   Come June, Paco Rabanne will release Olympea Blossom eau de parfum in New Zealand, on counters on the 13th. Retail prices are NZ$119 for 30 ml, NZ$164 for 50 ml, and NZ$220 for 80 ml.
   A feminine scent, Olympea Blossom is a floral, fruity fragrance with damask rose and pink pepper notes striking us first, with pear, blackcurrant and sorbet at its heart, and basenotes of vanilla, salt, cashmeran and patchouli.
   Farmers, Life Pharmacy, Smith & Caugheyâ€™s, Ballantyneâ€™s, H. & J. Smith and David Jones will retail the two.



   Bridging the gap in release dates is Jean Paul Gaultierâ€™s La Belle Le Parfum eau de parfum, hitting counters on May 2. Again in three sizesâ€”30, 50 and 100 ml priced at NZ$120, NZ$162 and NZ$227 respectivelyâ€”this is a follow-up to 2019â€™s La Belle.
   With the distinctive La Belle bust packaging, this new version of the scent has been created by Quentin Bisch and Sonia Constant, with vanilla, pear, almon, belladonna, musk, bergamot, tonka bean and jasmine within its notes. Farmers, Life Pharmacy, Smith & Caugheyâ€™s, Ballantyneâ€™s and H. & J. Smith will stock the scent.

