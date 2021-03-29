Giselle, a Royal New Zealand Ballet favourite, returns for Mayâ€“June 2021





Giselle is back: the Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s acclaimed ballet from 2012, which toured the world after its premiÃ¨re in Wellington, and which became a 2013 feature film by Toa Fraser, will return in May and June 2021.

Conceived by former RNZB artistic director Ethan Stiefel and choreographerâ€“director Johan Kobborg, Giselle was praised by this magazine both at its dÃ©but and its 2016 tour. We wrote in 2012: â€˜it distinguishes itself through clever choreography â€¦ stunning costumes by Natalia Stewart, and Kendall Smithâ€™s lighting (and lightning). Howard C. Jonesâ€™s scenic design gave Giselle a visual depth, using different shades to gain perspective, and making the production feel even grander â€¦

â€˜The high standards in these areas complemented the outstanding choreography and production by RNZB artistic director Ethan Stiefel and Royal Ballet principal dancer Johan Kobborg. Stiefel and Kobborg, both of whom have danced the role of Albrecht, have collaborated brilliantly â€¦â€™

Audiences will have a chance to experience it again in Wellington (May 12â€“15), Palmerston North (May 19), Napier (May 22â€“3), Auckland (May 27â€“9), Christchurch (June 4â€“5) and Dunedin (June 9). Hamish McKeich will conduct the Adolphe Adam score with Orchestra Wellington, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in those centres, with the Wellington recording used elsewhere. More details can be found here.

RNZB artistic director Patricia Barker says, â€˜We have reached into our vault of precious gems and great, beloved ballets, and canâ€™t wait to be on stage again with Giselle. New Zealand audiences and dancers have shared an almost 70-year love affair with this ballet, which continues to enthrall us all with its elegance and timeless story.â€™