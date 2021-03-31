Lucire


New fine art prints of celebrated American quilts


NEWS Approximately Blue has formed a partnership with master printmakers and the artists of Geeâ€™s Bend, mostly descended from slaves. The prints on offer speak to a narrative of identity and resilience amongst inequality and exclusion, writes Stanley Moss
Filed by Lucire staff/March 31, 2021/20.43


Hereâ€™s an opportunity to add some authentic beauty to your walls.
   Geeâ€™s Bend is an isolated African American hamlet in Boykin, Alabama, found along the Alabama River. The some seven hundred or so inhabitants of this small, rural community are mostly descendants of slaves, and for generations they worked the fields belonging to the local Pettway plantation. Quilts made by the residents are now part of major art collections, including the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.
   The quilting tradition in Geeâ€™s Bend may have been influenced in part by patterned Native American textiles and African textiles. Local Black women pieced together strips of cloth to make bedcovers. They made quilts first to keep themselves and their children warm in unheated shacks that lacked running water, telephones, and electricity. Along the way, they developed a distinctive style, noted for its lively improvisations and geometric simplicity. They are remarkably contemporary and modernist, recollecting works by Klee or Matisse.
   A series of top-quality, collectible hand-signed and numbered lithographic fine art prints have been created from these timeless and distinctive designs.
   The limited edition lithographic prints are rather large in scale, suitable for bold statements in interior spaces. All featured works may be viewed at www.approx.blue.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor


Louisiana Bendolph: New Generation, 2007
Colour softground etching with aquatint and spitbite aquatint
Image: 533 Ã— 711 mm (21 Ã— 28 in)
Paper: 787 Ã— 914 mm (31 Ã— 36 in)
Edition of 50
Hand-signed by the artist
US$3,450


Loretta Pettway: Old Beauty, 2007
Colour softground and hardground etching with aquatint and spitbite aquatint
Image: 483 Ã— 425 mm (19 Ã— 16Â¾ in)
Paper: 711 Ã— 629 mm (28 Ã— 24Â¾ in)
Edition of 50
Hand-signed by the artist
US$4,025


Mary Lee Bendolph: Get Ready, 2007
Colour softground etching with aquatint and spitbite aquatint
Image: 635 Ã— 838 mm (25 Ã— 33 in)
Paper: 914 Ã— 1,092 mm (36 Ã— 43 in)
Edition of 50
Hand-signed by the artist
US$6,900

