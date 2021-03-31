New fine art prints of celebrated American quilts

Hereâ€™s an opportunity to add some authentic beauty to your walls.

Geeâ€™s Bend is an isolated African American hamlet in Boykin, Alabama, found along the Alabama River. The some seven hundred or so inhabitants of this small, rural community are mostly descendants of slaves, and for generations they worked the fields belonging to the local Pettway plantation. Quilts made by the residents are now part of major art collections, including the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

The quilting tradition in Geeâ€™s Bend may have been influenced in part by patterned Native American textiles and African textiles. Local Black women pieced together strips of cloth to make bedcovers. They made quilts first to keep themselves and their children warm in unheated shacks that lacked running water, telephones, and electricity. Along the way, they developed a distinctive style, noted for its lively improvisations and geometric simplicity. They are remarkably contemporary and modernist, recollecting works by Klee or Matisse.

A series of top-quality, collectible hand-signed and numbered lithographic fine art prints have been created from these timeless and distinctive designs.

The limited edition lithographic prints are rather large in scale, suitable for bold statements in interior spaces. All featured works may be viewed at www.approx.blue.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor















































