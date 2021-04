Cole Haan launches fashionable golf footwear collections for spring â€™21

As a company that believes in accessible style, Cole Haan has launched its first golf footwear collection, débuting for spring 2021 and available now.

There are three collections with names that Danes might balk at, as Cole Haan takes a character out of their alphabet for stylistic reasons and not pronounciation ones: ØriginalGrand, GrandPrø and Generation Zerøgrand. They link to what Cole Haan calls its Grand 36∅ Design and Engineering System.

The shoes are spikeless and weatherproof, and aim to have good fit.

David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, said, ‘With more people golfing than ever, Cole Haan set out to democratize the game. Our customers have asked us for years to make performance golf shoes, however we knew we couldn’t simply offer something on par with the market-place. We believe we’ve set a new standard with an alchemy that combines superior performance, long-lasting comfort, and confident style that goes straight to the clubhouse. We have written new rules when it comes to both men’s and women’s golf footwear.’

The range includes the ØriginalGrand golf shoe, which has an Oxford look; while the GrandPrø AM golf sneaker has a sneaker style with a variety of prints. These are available in men’s and women’s sizing. The Generation Zerøgrand golf sneaker, exclusive to men, blends athletic and dress shoe æsthetics.

Chief creative officer Scott Patt added, ‘Golfers need comfortable, supportive, and stylish footwear that performs on and off the course. ‘We’re excited to introduce an assortment of styles that are exceptionally lightweight, cushioned, and are engineered with proprietary multi-directional traction that takes golfers from the course to the clubhouse.’

Prices range from US$140 to US$170, and the collection is available through colehaan.com, in select Cole Haan stores, and Golf Galaxy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.