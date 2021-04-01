Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Cole Haan launches fashionable golf footwear collections for spring â€™21


NEWS Cole Haan launches three collections, two for men and women, into the golfing shoe category for spring 2021, blending performance and style
Filed by Lucire staff/April 1, 2021/13.47





As a company that believes in accessible style, Cole Haan has launched its first golf footwear collection, dÃ©buting for spring 2021 and available now.
   There are three collections with names that Danes might balk at, as Cole Haan takes a character out of their alphabet for stylistic reasons and not pronounciation ones: Ã˜riginalGrand, GrandPrÃ¸ and Generation ZerÃ¸grand. They link to what Cole Haan calls its Grand 36âˆ… Design and Engineering System.
   The shoes are spikeless and weatherproof, and aim to have good fit.
   David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, said, â€˜With more people golfing than ever, Cole Haan set out to democratize the game. Our customers have asked us for years to make performance golf shoes, however we knew we couldnâ€™t simply offer something on par with the market-place. We believe weâ€™ve set a new standard with an alchemy that combines superior performance, long-lasting comfort, and confident style that goes straight to the clubhouse. We have written new rules when it comes to both menâ€™s and womenâ€™s golf footwear.â€™
   The range includes the Ã˜riginalGrand golf shoe, which has an Oxford look; while the GrandPrÃ¸ AM golf sneaker has a sneaker style with a variety of prints. These are available in menâ€™s and womenâ€™s sizing. The Generation ZerÃ¸grand golf sneaker, exclusive to men, blends athletic and dress shoe Ã¦sthetics.
   Chief creative officer Scott Patt added, â€˜Golfers need comfortable, supportive, and stylish footwear that performs on and off the course. â€˜Weâ€™re excited to introduce an assortment of styles that are exceptionally lightweight, cushioned, and are engineered with proprietary multi-directional traction that takes golfers from the course to the clubhouse.â€™
   Prices range from US$140 to US$170, and the collection is available through colehaan.com, in select Cole Haan stores, and Golf Galaxy and Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods.


Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Misha Nonoo Ã— Aldo Rise fallâ€“winter 2015â€“16 footwe...
In brief: Eva HerzigovÃ¡ in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Ashley Graham, Amanda Bingson and others lead Swim...
Video: who wore what at the 2015 Met Gala? BeyoncÃ©...
New York Fashion Week springâ€“summer 2013, day thre...
TAG Heuer launches new Connected smartwatches, wit...

Categories
 fashion / Lucire / New York / tendances / trend / TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian