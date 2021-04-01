Cole Haan launches fashionable golf footwear collections for spring â€™21









As a company that believes in accessible style, Cole Haan has launched its first golf footwear collection, dÃ©buting for spring 2021 and available now.

There are three collections with names that Danes might balk at, as Cole Haan takes a character out of their alphabet for stylistic reasons and not pronounciation ones: Ã˜riginalGrand, GrandPrÃ¸ and Generation ZerÃ¸grand. They link to what Cole Haan calls its Grand 36âˆ… Design and Engineering System.

The shoes are spikeless and weatherproof, and aim to have good fit.

David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, said, â€˜With more people golfing than ever, Cole Haan set out to democratize the game. Our customers have asked us for years to make performance golf shoes, however we knew we couldnâ€™t simply offer something on par with the market-place. We believe weâ€™ve set a new standard with an alchemy that combines superior performance, long-lasting comfort, and confident style that goes straight to the clubhouse. We have written new rules when it comes to both menâ€™s and womenâ€™s golf footwear.â€™

The range includes the Ã˜riginalGrand golf shoe, which has an Oxford look; while the GrandPrÃ¸ AM golf sneaker has a sneaker style with a variety of prints. These are available in menâ€™s and womenâ€™s sizing. The Generation ZerÃ¸grand golf sneaker, exclusive to men, blends athletic and dress shoe Ã¦sthetics.

Chief creative officer Scott Patt added, â€˜Golfers need comfortable, supportive, and stylish footwear that performs on and off the course. â€˜Weâ€™re excited to introduce an assortment of styles that are exceptionally lightweight, cushioned, and are engineered with proprietary multi-directional traction that takes golfers from the course to the clubhouse.â€™

Prices range from US$140 to US$170, and the collection is available through colehaan.com, in select Cole Haan stores, and Golf Galaxy and Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods.



