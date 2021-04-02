Miss Spa launches a new body sculpting line just in time for summer







Say sayonara to scars and ciao baby to that double chin. K-beauty brand Miss Spa premiÃ¨res their new line of body skin care products, being released online at Ulta and Walgreen’s this month. Miss Spa Sculpt features full-body serums, medical-grade silicone patches and easy-to-use beauty tools any skin care junkie should have in her arsenal.

The new line is built on the belief that anyone can achieve professional spa results at home, and that skin care isnâ€™t just for your face any more. The full-body serums are infused with nourishing and brightening ingredients like hyaluronic acid, hibiscus extract, aloe and peptides. The reusable Miss Spa Sculpt medical-grade silicone patches target scars, wrinkles and creases on your neck, dÃ©colletage and anywhere on your body. The face and body microneedling set, LED light therapy and germanium rolling tools make spa-quality treatment available at home.

Miss Spa Sculpt empowers women to create their own personalized skin care routines with high-quality skin care products. Miss Spa Sculpt celebrates inclusion, diversity and embracing the skin youâ€™re in. Bonjour beautiful body!