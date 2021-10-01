Lucire


Van Cleef & Arpels releases six new PerlÃ©e designs in Middle East ahead of global launch


NEWS Van Cleef & Arpels’ customers can get their hands on three new bracelets and three new rings as the maison launches them in time for Ramadan, and two months ahead of their global launch
Filed by Lucire staff/April 3, 2021/10.41



Van Cleef & Arpels has released six PerlÃ©e creations, exclusively for the Middle East first, coinciding with the holy season of Ramadan. They are available now in the region, two months ahead of their official global release.
   The new PerlÃ©e additions comprise three bracelets and three rings in gold hues. These feature the sweet clover motif, which are Van Cleef & Arpelsâ€™ symbol of luck. They also feature a border of gold beads, characteristic of other jewellery in the PerlÃ©e range.
   As the jewellery can be mixed and matched, they can suit a wearerâ€™s every mood.
   The PerlÃ©e collection dÃ©buted in 2008 and draws on the maisonâ€™s history. Accented stones and motifs appeared in the 1920s, and it was also during this decade that Van Cleef & Arpels used the round bead setting in the collection. Golden beads became more ample in 1948. From 1963, in the Twist collection, golden beads appeared in more permutations, accentuating ornamental stones such as lapis lazuli and carnelian, and pearls. Bordering golden beads also appeared in Van Cleef & Arpelsâ€™ Alhambra collection in 1968. The designs have a direct link to these earlier collections.






