Salvatore Ferragamo releases F-80 Skeleton Sustainable watch commemorating Earth Day


NEWS Salvatore Ferragamo’s new watch is limited to 200 pieces, using materials lower in environmental impact, with a carbon neutral production process
Filed by Lucire staff/April 5, 2021/12.53


To mark Earth Day 2021 on April 22, Salvatore Ferragamo will release a limited-edition version of one of its watches, but made with low-environmental-impact materials and responsible packaging.
   The F-80 Skeleton Sustainable will be limited to 200 pieces. Its strap is made of post-consumer-recycled PET fibre on the outside and FSC-certified cork on the inside, while the hole covers are made from vegetable-tanned leather.
   Packaging is made of FSC-certified cardboard on the outside, while the wood and metal protective shell is lined with hemp inside, wrapped in post-consumer PET fibre fabric on the outside. The watch support cushion is made from a fully sugar cane-derived bioplastic.
   The automatic movement is housed in a black satin case.
   The watch constructionâ€™s climate impact has been measured according to the ISO-14067 Product Carbon Footprint standard. Salvatore Ferragamo has ensured the process is carbon neutral by supporting Rete Climaâ€™s Burgos Wind Project, the largest wind farm in the Philippines.
   The F-80 Skeleton Sustainable is available from April at Salvatore Ferragamo stores, authorized retailers, and online.



