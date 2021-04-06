Megan Thee Stallion, Sofia Carson front new Revlon fragrance campaigns





Both Megan Thee Stallion and Sofia Carson appear in new fragrance campaigns for Revlon: Stallion for Reign On and Carson for One Heart.

â€˜Revlon’s Reign On is the perfect fragrance for all my Hot Girls. It is fresh and flirty and will complement any summer vibe,â€™ said Stallion in a release.

â€˜One Heart embraces you with love, a love that we all long for, now more than ever. Every time I wear this fragrance, its beautiful florals and musks comfort me with an undeniable feeling of tenderness and hope,â€™ added Carson.

Reign On is a fruity fragrance with top notes of lemon confit and drenched bamboo leaves, middle notes of bright jasmine petals, waterlily and butterfly flower, and basenotes of sheer musks, blonde woods and salty moss. The 30 ml eau de toilette spray retails for US$25 and the 256 ml fine fragrance mist for US$9Â·99.

One Heart is a woody floral, with top notes of pink pepper and pear blossom, middle notes of lily of the valley, peony and heliotrope, and basenotes of orris, sandalwood and milky musks. Sizes and prices are the same as for Reign On: the eau de toilette for US$25 and the mist for US$9Â·99.

They are available through Amazon and select CVS stores. Hashtags for the pair are #RevlonxMeg and #RevlonxSofia respectively.



