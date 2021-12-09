Specsavers shows modern classics for autumnâ€“winter 2021

Carla Zampatti







Hugo



Specsaversâ€™ autumnâ€“winter 2021 collection features a number of well known brands, with the emphasis on modern classics. Even though thereâ€™s an appetite for more unconventional fashion in Australasia, with COVID-19 relatively under control compared to many other parts of the world, eyewear remains on a safer path, with familiar shapes such as the aviator, club master, square and round eye. However, it’s in the details where there’s variety, with contrasting shades and tortoiseshell bringing freshness to the season.

Specsaversâ€™ head of frames, Juan Carlos Camargo, noted in a release, â€˜From oversized aviators by Hugo to sophisticated square frames by Marc Jacobs, thereâ€™s a little something for everyone.

â€˜The autumnâ€“winter range provides a good base of classic styles to build your glasses wardrobe around. We see tortoiseshell and soft gold emerge as important colours for subtle opulence, while textured metals add a stylish touch. These are staples that work smarter, and harder and will be wardrobe additions that never go out of style.â€™

Brands include Carla Zampatti, Marc Jacobs, Viktor & Rolf, Hugo, and Alex Perry. Prices begin at NZ$299 for two pairs, single vision. They are available now online at specsavers.co.nz or at Specsavers stores nationally.

Viktor & Rolf





Levi’s



Alex Perry





Deus Ex Machina

