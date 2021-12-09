Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Specsavers shows modern classics for autumnâ€“winter 2021


NEWS Eyewear pushes the boundaries subtly for autumnâ€“winter, with new takes on classic silhouettes at Specsavers
Filed by Lucire staff/April 8, 2021/12.09


Carla Zampatti


Hugo

Specsaversâ€™ autumnâ€“winter 2021 collection features a number of well known brands, with the emphasis on modern classics. Even though thereâ€™s an appetite for more unconventional fashion in Australasia, with COVID-19 relatively under control compared to many other parts of the world, eyewear remains on a safer path, with familiar shapes such as the aviator, club master, square and round eye. However, it’s in the details where there’s variety, with contrasting shades and tortoiseshell bringing freshness to the season.
   Specsaversâ€™ head of frames, Juan Carlos Camargo, noted in a release, â€˜From oversized aviators by Hugo to sophisticated square frames by Marc Jacobs, thereâ€™s a little something for everyone.
   â€˜The autumnâ€“winter range provides a good base of classic styles to build your glasses wardrobe around. We see tortoiseshell and soft gold emerge as important colours for subtle opulence, while textured metals add a stylish touch. These are staples that work smarter, and harder and will be wardrobe additions that never go out of style.â€™
   Brands include Carla Zampatti, Marc Jacobs, Viktor & Rolf, Hugo, and Alex Perry. Prices begin at NZ$299 for two pairs, single vision. They are available now online at specsavers.co.nz or at Specsavers stores nationally.

Viktor & Rolf

Levi’s

Alex Perry

Deus Ex Machina

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Forget conformity: Specsavers releases Deus Ex Mac...
Kim Elleryâ€™s second Specsavers collection ap...
Specsavers launches Balmain eyewear collection, on...
Specsavers shows springâ€“summer â€™15â€“â€™16 styles from...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
News in brief: Vidal Sassoon launches Infra Radian...

Categories
 fashion / Lucire / New Zealand / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian