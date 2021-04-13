Cardi B and Reebok launch full apparel collection for summer







It was probably inevitable that Reebok would build on its collaboration with Cardi B after how quickly her collection sold out last October. That collection, with retro colours and motifs applied to the Reebok Club C sneaker, recalled the rapperâ€™s own fashion choices, such as a bright red dress she wore to the Met Gala in 2019.

Reebok has now announced its first apparel collection with Cardi B, called the Summertime Fine collection, releasing April 23 at 10 a.m. EDT. This time, the German-owned brand stresses that it was a full collaboration, with Cardi involved since the beginning of the design process, and trying on every piece herself.

Rather than the â€™80s vibe of the shoes, thereâ€™s a â€™90s one this time, recalling Reebokâ€™s own vintage styles and Cardiâ€™s memories of summers on the Coney Island boardwalk. Colours are bright red and pastel purple, with cinched waists and mesh cutouts, designed to be fashionable both at the gym and on the street. Sizes range from 2XS to 4X. Matching footwear, in the shape of the Cardi B Club C, will also be available, in womenâ€™s and childrenâ€™s sizes.

â€˜I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok. This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing,â€™ she said.

















