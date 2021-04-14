Lucire


Catherine Zeta-Jones premières her luxury fashion collection


NEWS The Welsh actress teams up with luxury designer Fred Tutino on her new casual wear inspired by old Hollywood, reports Jody Miller
Filed by Jody Miller/April 14, 2021/23.19


casa zeta-jones lucire
casa zeta-jones lucire
casa zeta-jones lucire
casa zeta-jones lucire
Udo Spreitzenbarth

Casa Zeta-Jones is the newly launched dream child of Catherine Zeta-Jones. Fashion-forward and creative, Zeta-Jones wanted to build a brand that inspired beauty in everyday life. She pulled her own inspiration from the captivating elegance of old Hollywood to create a ready-to-wear collection that is luxurious and irrefutably wearable.
   ‘We have created a collection that not only embodies my vision but speaks to my customer, a multi-faceted, modern and conﬁdent woman who’s living a dynamic life,’ comments Zeta-Jones on the collection that features natural fabrics and a colour palette derived from nature.
   Zeta-Jones collaborated with Fred Tutino, the creative director of the Casa Zeta-Jones ready-to-wear collection. Upon working together, Tutino states, ‘Before I met Catherine I knew she had exceptional personal style, but as we spoke more I began to realize Catherine really understands design, colour, finishing, proportion and fabric.’
   The collection is made using luxurious natural fabrics such as silks, cottons and cashmeres. Whether it’s for easy day dresses, chic yet casual sweaters and knit lounge pants, or your new favourite go-to luxurious blouse and perfect form-fitting pant for an evening out, everything has a premium look and feel. The collection is fashion-forward but designed to convey effortless style.—Jody Miller, Correspondent

casa zeta-jones lucire
casa zeta-jones lucire
casa zeta-jones lucire
casa zeta-jones lucire
Udo Spreitzenbarth

