GHD celebrates 20th anniversary with limited-edition Couture collection









Time really has flown, with GHD (Good Hair Day) celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company commemorates this milestone with a limited-edition Hair-itage Couture collection.

In its 20 years, GHDâ€™s R&D laboratories have developed tools for hair heat styling that are now used by 200,000 stylists around the world, and sold in over 30 countries. GHD sells 2 million tools every year, and has won over 300 beauty awards.

The tools maintain a consistent 185Â°C heat, which is the optimum temperature for styling without compromising hair health.

It wasnâ€™t just the stylists who told us that GHD was on to a winner, but those early adopters who then told their friendsâ€”we hadnâ€™t seen any stylers get that level of word of mouth. When Lucire published its first print editions, GHD was there as a major supporter, directly from its head office in the UKâ€”people who recognized that the two brands were in sync.

And no, this isnâ€™t a paid spotâ€”weâ€™re as excited about this 20th anniversary as they are.

The Couture range comprises the Platinum Plus styler (NZ$410 with chrome heat-resistant bag), the Helios hair drier (NZ$340) with 30 per cent more hair shine versus naturally dried hair; the Gold styler (NZ$350, also with chrome heat-resistant bag); and the Style gift set (NZ$59), an exclusive chrome wash bag with mini paddle brush, travel-size Bodyguard heat protect spray, and two GHD silver clips. All are available through GHD Ã©lite salons and ghdhair.com/nz.