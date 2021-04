GHD celebrates 20th anniversary with limited-edition Couture collection

Time really has flown, with GHD (Good Hair Day) celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company commemorates this milestone with a limited-edition Hair-itage Couture collection.

In its 20 years, GHD’s R&D laboratories have developed tools for hair heat styling that are now used by 200,000 stylists around the world, and sold in over 30 countries. GHD sells 2 million tools every year, and has won over 300 beauty awards.

The tools maintain a consistent 185°C heat, which is the optimum temperature for styling without compromising hair health.

It wasn’t just the stylists who told us that GHD was on to a winner, but those early adopters who then told their friends—we hadn’t seen any stylers get that level of word of mouth. When Lucire published its first print editions, GHD was there as a major supporter, directly from its head office in the UK—people who recognized that the two brands were in sync.

And no, this isn’t a paid spot—we’re as excited about this 20th anniversary as they are.

The Couture range comprises the Platinum Plus styler (NZ$410 with chrome heat-resistant bag), the Helios hair drier (NZ$340) with 30 per cent more hair shine versus naturally dried hair; the Gold styler (NZ$350, also with chrome heat-resistant bag); and the Style gift set (NZ$59), an exclusive chrome wash bag with mini paddle brush, travel-size Bodyguard heat protect spray, and two GHD silver clips. All are available through GHD élite salons and ghdhair.com/nz.