Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«
»

GHD celebrates 20th anniversary with limited-edition Couture collection


NEWS Acclaimed, award-winning hair care brand GHD celebrates its milestone with four limited-edition offerings, available now
Filed by Lucire staff/April 15, 2021/11.47





Time really has flown, with GHD (Good Hair Day) celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company commemorates this milestone with a limited-edition Hair-itage Couture collection.
   In its 20 years, GHDâ€™s R&D laboratories have developed tools for hair heat styling that are now used by 200,000 stylists around the world, and sold in over 30 countries. GHD sells 2 million tools every year, and has won over 300 beauty awards.
   The tools maintain a consistent 185Â°C heat, which is the optimum temperature for styling without compromising hair health.
   It wasnâ€™t just the stylists who told us that GHD was on to a winner, but those early adopters who then told their friendsâ€”we hadnâ€™t seen any stylers get that level of word of mouth. When Lucire published its first print editions, GHD was there as a major supporter, directly from its head office in the UKâ€”people who recognized that the two brands were in sync.
   And no, this isnâ€™t a paid spotâ€”weâ€™re as excited about this 20th anniversary as they are.
   The Couture range comprises the Platinum Plus styler (NZ$410 with chrome heat-resistant bag), the Helios hair drier (NZ$340) with 30 per cent more hair shine versus naturally dried hair; the Gold styler (NZ$350, also with chrome heat-resistant bag); and the Style gift set (NZ$59), an exclusive chrome wash bag with mini paddle brush, travel-size Bodyguard heat protect spray, and two GHD silver clips. All are available through GHD Ã©lite salons and ghdhair.com/nz.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
GHD releases Advanced Split End Therapy, for insta...
Dyson Corrale hair straightener to be released in ...
Clear your mind: the Body Shop goes back to nature...
Indulge yourself with the Body Shopâ€™s Spa of...
A hair-drier that lets you get more control: top t...
Cloud Nine releases hair-styler gift packs for Chr...

Categories
 beauty / design / hair / London / Lucire / New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian