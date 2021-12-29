LancÃ´me and MusÃ©um national d’histoire naturelle to preserve endangered plant species



F.-G. Grandin/MNHN; top photo by AgnÃ¨s Iatzoura/MNHN

LancÃ´me has partnered with the MusÃ©um national d’histoire naturelle (National Museum of Natural History) with the aim of preserving endangered plant species, in a new conservation project.

In a statement, its global brand president FranÃ§oise Lehmann said, â€˜We are proud to participate in the conservation of endangered plant species like the Rose of France (Rosa gallica), as part of a global partnership with the National Museum of Natural History, whose international influence is recognized. The museum is a leading organization when it comes to research and expertise in the field of biodiversity protection and we are proud to take part in this important mission which meets France’s commitments for the Convention on Biological Diversity.

â€˜Protecting biodiversity is major component of LancÃ´me’s sustainability programme [dubbed Caring Together for a Happier Tomorrow]. The brand is already spearheading this mission in Grasse and Valensole, in the south of France, where we are growing roses and other plant species in an organic and sustainable way across 25 acres of land.â€™

The project is being implemented by the museumâ€™s Conservatoire botanique national du Bassin parisien (the CBNBP, or the National Botanical Conservatory of the Paris Basin), which sees the reintroduction of endangered plant species. Seeds had been collected and banked earlier in the CBNBPâ€™s regions and will be planted in experimental gardens.

Among those species is Rosa gallica, which ties in with LancÃ´meâ€™s own symbol, as well as Arnica montana, campanula cervicaria, inula hirta, ranunculus hederaceus and viscaria vulgaris.