Lucire


Linda Gair pays tribute to famous artists in Auckland exhibition, Homage


NEWS Auckland artist and educator provides a postmodern commentary on some famous masterpieces
Filed by Lucire staff/April 26, 2021/5.25



Artist Linda Gairâ€”sister of make-up artist Joanne, whose work appears regularly in Lucireâ€”is having an exhibition, Homage, from April 29 at the Railway Street Gallery, at 8 Railway Street, Newmarket, Auckland, New Zealand.
   Gair herself has been an art teacher and educator since she turned 50, but has been a lifelong artist. Her works in this latest exhibition are tributes to artists we all know and loveâ€”Kahlo, Matisse, Picasso, Rivera, McCahon, Louise Hendersonâ€”appearing on a collected piece of plywood, or a bowling ball, or some other found item. These are not replicas, but a postmodern commentary on art and masterpieces, bringing them into three dimensions complete with distortions.
   The official opening takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 12 to 3 p.m., while Gair herself will give a talk on May 8 at 1 p.m., with insights into a number of the pieces and the artists she chose to pay homage to. The exhibition runs till the 18th. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Categories
 culture / entertainment / living / Lucire / New Zealand / travel

 

