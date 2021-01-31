Richter immersion with Baur au Lac ZÃ¼rich









This summer there will be no better place than ZÃ¼rich to view over 140 works of art by Gerhard Richter, widely considered to be one of Germanyâ€™s most important contemporary visual artists. Many works have not been seen in public for decades. An exhibition at the Kunsthaus ZÃ¼rich focuses on a genre central to his oeuvre: landscape, with over 80 paintings as well as drawings, prints, photo collages, overpainted photographs and artistâ€™s books. This is one of Europeâ€™s must-see shows for 2021.

Baur au Lac, one of our favourite hotels in the world, has crafted an Artful Vibes by Gerhard Richter package, celebrating Richterâ€™s exhibition, but it is available only until July 25, 2021. The exceptional package includes one night in a junior suite with breakfast, admission to the exhibition, private transfer to and from Kunsthaus ZÃ¼rich in Baur au Lacâ€™s Bentley Flying Spur, a SFr. 100 food and beverage voucher redeemable at one of the hotel’s three restaurants, welcome amenity, and complimentary minibar. Package price starts at SFr. 1,140 per night. A private tour of the exhibition can be added for a supplement of SFr. 220.

Baur au Lac, with its 119 rooms and remarkable suites, lives in a dreamlike landscaped park in a beautifully maintained heritage building located on the edge of Lake ZÃ¼rich. Itâ€™s one of the most legendary and historic five-star hotels in the world, and home to the two-Michelin-starred Pavillon restaurant. A stay taken in tandem with the Richter show would be a brilliant reintroduction to next world of luxury travel. Highly recommended.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor