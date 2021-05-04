Ruby’s Champ collection rings in a cosy winter









Ruby is showing its new collection, dubbed Champ, with its first items going on retail sale on May 14 both on- and offline.

The collection represents both a change in season as well as change in how we do things: â€˜Champ is about taking responsibility, knowing your force and driving change for a world we all belong in,â€™ reads the companyâ€™s introduction.

Warm and colourful knitwear and suitings stand out for winter, with shades of chocolate, meadow, vermilion, pink and pistachio marle. Weâ€™re drawn to the turtlenecks, the long sleeves of the Boby sweater, the looseness of the Champ sweater, the Steffi jacket, and the Lucille swing coat, among others. Looseness and volume give this winter a flowing, comfortable vibe. Find out more at rubynz.com, or check out Rubyâ€™s Instagram at @rubytakessnaps.













