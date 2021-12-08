Lucire


Monokel Eyewear introduces biodegradable sunglasses


NEWS They are ‘still made to last, but not forever,’ says Swedish eyewear company
Filed by Lucire staff/May 6, 2021/12.08





Stockholm archipelago-based Monokel Eyewear has always made sunglasses that last, but its latest collection ensures that they doâ€”only up to a point.
   Its springâ€“summer 2021 collection, anchored on the Edvard Munch quotation, â€˜From my rotting body, flowers shall grow, and I am in them, and that is eternity,â€™ is fully bio-based and biodegradable, with the company saying, â€˜still made to last, but not forever.â€™ Lenses are by Carl Zeiss Vision.
   Monokel had used recycled acetate made from cotton and wood fibres, but its latest type will now decompose, and wonâ€™t wind up in landfills or as microplastics in our oceans.
   There are three shapes: Polly, a wide, oval frame with thick temples; Memphis, with a rectangular front, sharper edges, a medium width but a slim depth; and Forest, inspired by vintage reading glasses, and featuring hinges, rivets and a keyhole nose bridge. Each frame is hand-crafted, with the process taking over three months.
   Third-party lab tests and factory audits are conducted with each production run, says Monokel. You can find out more at monokel-eyewear.com.


