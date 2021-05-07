Nomos GlashÃ¼tte scores product design win at Green Good Design Awards







The Chicago AthenÃ¦umâ€™s Good Design Awards have honoured Germanyâ€™s Nomos GlashÃ¼tte six times for its watches, and now the Green Good Design Awards, which focus on sustainably produced products, have highlighted the company once more for its Tangente Update watch in its product design category.

Its latest incarnation, the Tangente Neomatik 41 Update, features a ring date at the edge of the dial, with two red markers that frame the current date. It is available with both a white and a midnight blue dial.

Itâ€™s those little things that Nomos GlashÃ¼tte does that build up the sustainable picture. The cooling oil, metal filings and used brass blanks from the production process are returned to the suppliers to be converted back into raw materials. The water used to rinse newly produced parts is purified and returned to the wider supply. The majority of parts are produced on-site and in-house, shortening supply chains and reducing emissions.

Find out more at nomos-glashuette.com.