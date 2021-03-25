Have palette, will travel: Anastasia Beverly Hills preps summer 2021 palettes for take-off









Leave it to Anastasia Soarer of Anastasia Beverly Hills to have her eye on what her customers truly want when it comes to colour, convenience and a touch of luxury. While her focus was on making the most of masking up by upgrading brows in a customizable way last fall, this summer, her focus is on easy, glowy glamour inspired by Italy, Costa Rica, southeast Asia and Belizeâ€”destinations weâ€™ve missed during quarantine.

The Tropical Getaway, an online exclusive, offers the most dramatic of the trio of trios, consisting of Coconut bronzer, Belize highlighter and Dragon Fruit blush. Off to Costa Rica evokes the sun and rain-drenched hues of central America with Amber Brown bronzer, Sunset Beach highlighter and the bright coral Hibiscus blush. The very wearable Italian Summer puts a Mediterranean glow within reach with its Pompia bronzer, Sardania highlighter and Camellia blush. The luxe formulas, suitable for all skin types and tones, are layerable and lasting, as well as packaged in stylish, sparkly compacts. We think these (retailing for US$58) mark the perfect intersection of minimalist to-go beauty and maximum versatility.

For more information, other summer beauty essentials and pro-tips, visit www.anastasiabeverlyhills.com. Palettes are also available at Ulta Beauty and Sephora sites and brick-and-mortar stores.