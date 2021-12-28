Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«


Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Giselle revival has a fresh, youthful energy


NEWS One of the signature ballets of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Giselleâ€™s third season brought high production values and dancers with a youthful energy, reports Jack Yan
Filed by Jack Yan/May 12, 2021/12.28






Stephen A’Court

Giselle has become one of the Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s signature productions since this version was conceived by Ethan Stiefel and Johan Kobborg in 2012, and each seasonâ€”this is the third in New Zealandâ€”brings with it a different energy, as well as newfound elements to enjoy. The cast changes this time bring with them a more youthful take, while the production values and design give Giselle a sense of depth and quality.
   Opening nightâ€™s Mayu Tanigaito, in the title role, is no stranger to Giselle, having taken the role in the 2016 season on occasion opposite Daniel Gaudiello, though that time Lucy Green and Qi Huan took the leads on opening night. Qi is still missed as one of the great ballerinos of the company, but in his place tonight, Laurynas VÄ—jalis has the required regal manner to carry out the role of Albrecht.
   Tanigaito is a seasoned dancer yet exudes a youthful quality as Giselleâ€”a perfect castingâ€”and her solo seeing her en pointe with a series of fouettÃ©s brought spontaneous applause from the audience at the Opera House in Wellington. VÄ—jalis and Tanigaito were convincing as young lovers in their pas de deux in the first act; VÄ—jalis’s solo is happy, upbeat and confident. Itâ€™s hats off to Paul Mathews who brought real energy to Hilarion, who is frustrated and hurt by Giselleâ€™s love for Albrecht. Being a taller dancer than VÄ—jalis, and executing large moves on stage, you could feel Mathewsâ€™ Hilarion trying to demonstrate desperately his feelings for Giselleâ€”and one would almost be forgiven for sympathizing with him, if his character hadnâ€™t also brought out a knife at the first sign of feeling he had been jilted.
   We had seen Tanigaito perform the role of Myrtha, queen of the Wilis, in 2016, and it remains a role that has a dominant presence in Act II. Sara Garbowskiâ€™s solo at the start of the second act was a skilful and beautiful piece of classical ballet, and there is a beauty to the sight of the veiled Wilis, resplendent in tulle. Itâ€™s in this act that the principal roles really shine in this production: Hilarion is consumed by the forces of the Wilis and shows a vulnerable side, while Albrecht dances for his life more passionately than the assured aristocrat of the first act. This is a more touching, emotional act, performed successfully by the principal dancers.
   When you see the minor rolesâ€”such as the group of 12 Wilisâ€”you realize that there is plenty of young talent in the company and its future seems assured.
   Special mention must be made once again to Howard C. Jonesâ€™s scenic design, and lighting design by Kendall Smith. Natalia Stewartâ€™s costumes remain as exquisite as they did when we first viewed this ballet in 2012. Clytie Campbell, who herself had performed in Giselle in 2012, faithfully staged the revival with Stiefel and Kobborgâ€™s supervision, as neither was able to travel to New Zealand.
   Hamish McKeich faultlessly conducted Adolphe Adamâ€™s music, more than ably performed by Orchestra Wellington, who give the impression of a bigger score.
   After Wellington (May 12â€“15), Giselle heads to Palmerston North (May 19), Napier (May 22â€“3), Auckland (May 27â€“9), Christchurch (June 4â€“5) and Dunedin (June 9). Hamish McKeich conducts the Adolphe Adam score with Orchestra Wellington, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in those centres, with the Wellington recording used elsewhere. More details can be found here.â€”Jack Yan, Founder and Publisher





Stephen A’Court

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s Hansel & Gre...
The Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s grandest yet:...
Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s â€™17 line-up...
The Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s Speed of Ligh...
The Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s A Midsummer N...
The Royal New Zealand Balletâ€™s CoppÃ©lia expe...

Categories
 culture / design / entertainment / living / Lucire / New Zealand / travel

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian