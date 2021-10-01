Lucire


Sophie et VoilÃ ’s wedding gowns adopt a minimalist style for 2021


NEWS The hydrangea serves as the inspiration for this Spanish bridal fashion label
Filed by Lucire staff/May 20, 2021/10.34





Spainâ€™s Sophie et VoilÃ , the brainchild of creative director Sofia Arribas and CEO Saioa Goitia, have shown the bridal brandâ€™s 2021 collection, Hydrangea.
   Sophie et VoilÃ  is known for clean, minimalist styles, a welcome departure from some of the overly complex shapes that have been seen on catwalks of late. Hydrangea, meanwhile, has been inspired by the flower itself, which grows abundantly in the Basque country.
   As the label explains, the flower goes from nothing to everything each year: â€˜the hydrangea is a flower that sprouts with the security of knowing that every spring it will be spectacular. Like Sophie et VoilÃ .â€™
   The designs reflect the different stages of the annual cycle of the hydrangea: minimalist; others like â€˜an explosion of leavesâ€™; and the remainder â€˜designs that appear like a flowering of clean romanticism.â€™
   For US readers, the gowns can be viewed and ordered online at https://us.sophieetvoila.com/collections/bridal-collection. Prices start at under US$2,000.





