Mercedes-Benz and IC Berlin collaborate on eyewear collection


NEWS Look closely and you’ll see Mercedes-Benz’s lines and surfaces incorporated into IC Berlin’s capsule collection
Filed by Lucire staff/May 21, 2021/10.50





Mercedes-Benz and IC Berlin have collaborated on a capsule sunglassesâ€™ collection comprising five designs that incorporate elements from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles.
   Mercedes-Benz stresses that the arrangement is not just a licensing of a symbol, but that its avant-garde philosophy has been brought into the eyewear.
   Certainly the forms are distinct from what one would normally see in eyewear, and hint at some of the shapes seen in Mercedes-Benz grilles and interiors. They feature stainless steel frames, Zeiss lenses, soft silicone nose pads for wearer comfort, and high-quality temple hinges. The Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star is lasered on to the temples. Colours are also distinctive and metallic, reminiscent of the high-quality finish seen on a Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-AMG vehicle in the showroom.
   â€˜With our new capsule collection, we want to show that something very special can arise in the eyewear segment when two design-savvy brands as IC Berlin and Mercedes-Benz team up,â€™ said Harry Skinner, IC Berlinâ€™s lead designer.
   The sunglasses are made in Berlin-Marzahn, keeping things local to Mercedes-Benzâ€™s home country.






