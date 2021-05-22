Zalando launches positive summer campaign preempting a post-COVID era









Zalandoâ€™s new summer 2021 campaign, Activists of Optimism, is yet another effort signalling hope as COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out among many countries. It aims to spread optimism, â€˜through the simple act of making people smile,â€™ according to the retailer.

The campaign launches May 23, and comprises 22 videos of 15 seconds each, which have been put together into a single TV commercial shot by Lucy Luscombe, set to the song â€˜Show Me Loveâ€™ by Robin S., and stills by Jorde PÃ©rez Ortiz. Eleven â€˜positive action takersâ€™ feature, including Dutch model Rianne Meijer, British author and influencer Naomi Shimanda, and French dancer Salif Gueye. There is also a Festival of Optimism, a series of events throughout Europe to inspire people to dance, single and smile, culminating in a virtual celebration on June 21, the summer solstice.

Ralph Rijks, Zalandoâ€™s vice-president of global marketing, said, â€˜We define activist of optimism through people who bring joy to others and themselvesâ€”whether it is a song, a dance, or an innovative make-up tutorial on TikTok, it is these small optimistic acts that connect us and spread joy. The campaign brings to life our 2021 overarching narrative of turning optimism into positive action (for yourself and others) through the joy of living life.â€™

