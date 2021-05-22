Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«
»

Zalando launches positive summer campaign preempting a post-COVID era


NEWS German retailer’s Activists of Optimism summer â€™21 campaign celebrates those who bring joy to others
Filed by Lucire staff/May 22, 2021/23.32





Zalandoâ€™s new summer 2021 campaign, Activists of Optimism, is yet another effort signalling hope as COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out among many countries. It aims to spread optimism, â€˜through the simple act of making people smile,â€™ according to the retailer.
   The campaign launches May 23, and comprises 22 videos of 15 seconds each, which have been put together into a single TV commercial shot by Lucy Luscombe, set to the song â€˜Show Me Loveâ€™ by Robin S., and stills by Jorde PÃ©rez Ortiz. Eleven â€˜positive action takersâ€™ feature, including Dutch model Rianne Meijer, British author and influencer Naomi Shimanda, and French dancer Salif Gueye. There is also a Festival of Optimism, a series of events throughout Europe to inspire people to dance, single and smile, culminating in a virtual celebration on June 21, the summer solstice.
   Ralph Rijks, Zalandoâ€™s vice-president of global marketing, said, â€˜We define activist of optimism through people who bring joy to others and themselvesâ€”whether it is a song, a dance, or an innovative make-up tutorial on TikTok, it is these small optimistic acts that connect us and spread joy. The campaign brings to life our 2021 overarching narrative of turning optimism into positive action (for yourself and others) through the joy of living life.â€™
   German agency Kolle Rebbe collaborated on the campaign.







Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Zalandoâ€™s spring 2021 campaign champions bod...
Ashley Graham, Amanda Bingson and others lead Swim...
Banana Republicâ€™s spring 2020 campaign honou...
Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear li...
Hannah Ferguson in a Triumph-ant return, with spot...
Triumph launches animated Find the One film for th...

Categories
 culture / fashion / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend / TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian