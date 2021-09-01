Lucire


Pressology launches beauty range with Ayurvedic principles


NEWS Pressology ticks so many boxes: minority women-made, socially responsible, USDA-certified, and, to top it off, it uses Ayurvedic principles
Filed by Lucire staff/May 25, 2021/9.46




Pressology, founded in San Francisco by cell and molecular biologist Sally Nasser, is a conscious plant-based Ayurveda beauty brand using USDA-certified organic formulations to heal and enhance the skin. Ingredients include Moringa oil, lentils, turmeric and jasmine, and the products are all made in San Francisco by strong women of colour.
   Nasser has a background in Ayurvedic medicine and holistic self-care, and says that from a young age, she understood how clean, organic ingredients worked with the natural harmony of the human body. She was sceptical of the ingredients used by many beauty companies and their long-term effects, and began developing her own products using natural ingredients from her parents’ kitchen. She believes in a holistic, whole-body approach, and that what you put on your skin is as important as what you put in your body.
   Items include Pressology’s jasmine rose water, where the jasmine helps with relaxation; its Golden Hour botanical serum with omegas 3, 6, 7 and 9 and vitamins; Moringa Meltdown, a cleansing oil; Moringa Mask, a facial treatment with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents; and, what we think is the key product in this launch range, the red lentil enzyme, a facial treatment that fortifies and strengthens skin.
   To take things a step further, Pressology donates 1 per cent of its annual sales to environmental causes, and gives back to Project Night Night, which provides sleep-time essentials to underprivileged babies and children. Find out more and order at pressologyskin.com.

