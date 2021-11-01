Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«


Backyard or beach, Protest Sportswear shows the spirit of travel for summer â€™21


NEWS Sporty looks and stylish designsâ€”as well as some memorable printsâ€”mark out this Dutch brand’s springâ€“summer 2021 offerings
Filed by Lucire staff/May 27, 2021/11.34





Protest Sportswear shows that you canâ€™t stop imagination from travelling to exotic locales, whether you’re destined for the backyard or the beach. And for summer 2021, itâ€™s the shores of Bali and Hawaiâ€˜i that beckon, with the Dutch brandâ€™s range of dresses, bikinis and other essentials.
   Key to this season are a number of designs. There are great prints as one would expect from Protest, this season with some small floral designs and textured prints. Thereâ€™s a larger tropical print with its MM Offshore bikini, and some eye-catching stripes. Protest sees layering as part of the summer look, with the Leni tiered dress and the Hope layered skirt. The Heaven bikini has ruffled straps, while the Kitty bikini has a button-down front. Theyâ€™ve used Lurex on straps for shine, to lift the two colour palettes theyâ€™ve employed: earthy tones (sandstone, clay, and warm yellow, contrasted by coral) and candy tones (pink, mint, and icy tellow, matched with black, white and grey).
   Visit Protest Sportswear at protest.eu, or find them on Instagram at @protestwomen.







Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
In brief: James Winesâ€™s Erotica collection; ...
Katharina Mazepa, Shannon McMullen, Kelsie Jean Sm...
In brief: Gizem Emre for Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris; Tani...
Doutzen Kroes launches latest HunkemÃ¶ller swimwear...
Mercedes-Benz and IC Berlin collaborate on eyewear...
Sophie et VoilÃ â€™s wedding gowns adopt a mini...

Categories
 fashion / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian