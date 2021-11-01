Backyard or beach, Protest Sportswear shows the spirit of travel for summer â€™21









Protest Sportswear shows that you canâ€™t stop imagination from travelling to exotic locales, whether you’re destined for the backyard or the beach. And for summer 2021, itâ€™s the shores of Bali and Hawaiâ€˜i that beckon, with the Dutch brandâ€™s range of dresses, bikinis and other essentials.

Key to this season are a number of designs. There are great prints as one would expect from Protest, this season with some small floral designs and textured prints. Thereâ€™s a larger tropical print with its MM Offshore bikini, and some eye-catching stripes. Protest sees layering as part of the summer look, with the Leni tiered dress and the Hope layered skirt. The Heaven bikini has ruffled straps, while the Kitty bikini has a button-down front. Theyâ€™ve used Lurex on straps for shine, to lift the two colour palettes theyâ€™ve employed: earthy tones (sandstone, clay, and warm yellow, contrasted by coral) and candy tones (pink, mint, and icy tellow, matched with black, white and grey).

Visit Protest Sportswear at protest.eu, or find them on Instagram at @protestwomen.













