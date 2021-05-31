Lucire


Lisboa update: Lisbon Heritage Hotels perfectly positioned for the next super-hot destination


NEWS Once COVID restrictions are lifted, there is a perfect chance to see some famous works of art in Lisboa, and stay with some recommended properties in the Lisbon Heritage Hotels collection, writes Stanley Moss
Filed by Lucire staff/May 31, 2021/13.24



Travel planners report that Lisboa qualifies as a super-hot destination now that the first COVID restrictions have lifted. We love the city of Fado, strong coffees and pastÃ©is de Nata. Itâ€™s also home to a sensational national art museum with the famous triptych Temptation of St Anthony by Hieronymus Bosch, DÃ¼rerâ€™s Der heilige Hieronymus im GehÃ¤us (St Jerome in His Study) and works by the likes of Velasquez, Raphael, ZurbarÃ¡n, plus a vast decorative arts collection. Portugal is still a travel bargain, and itâ€™s a country filled with brilliant history and the most gracious people. The airport is easy and fast.
   Lucire has previously covered properties from the Lisbon Heritage Hotels group, whose five capital city offerings we highly recommend. The three downtown properties which have a decidedly cosmopolitan air about them include Heritage Avenida Liberdade Hotel, Hotel Britania and Hotel Lisboa Plaza.
   Of exceptional interest are Solar do Castelo, which overlooks the city from a prime location next to the Castelo de SÃ£o Jorge, only a walk up the hill from the famous Fado bars neighbourhood; and As Janelas Verdes, with its harbour views and optimal location less than 100 m from the Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga.
   Lisbon Heritage has just won a national prize for best promotional video in the tourism category. It can be viewed below and gives the flavour of choice from this exceptional group.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor



Above, from top: Temptation of St Anthony by Hieronymus Bosch. Der heilige Hieronymus im GehÃ¤us by Albrecht DÃ¼rer.

Categories
 culture / Lucire / travel / Volante

 

