Chiara Ferragni becomes GHD’s first global brand ambassador





Chiara Ferragni, who has regularly featured in Lucireâ€™s pages in both print and online, is the new global ambassador for GHD.

Ferragni, who originally came to the industryâ€™s notice as a blogger, has since branched out into designing and Instagramming (where she has nearly 24 million followers). As a fan of GHD, she said in a release: â€˜Iâ€™ve used GHD for years and have always shared my good hair days with my community. Iâ€™m so pleased to announce that I am the international brand ambassador for GHD.â€™

It marks the first time GHD has appointed an international brand ambassador. The announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of the brand.

â€˜We are thrilled to welcome Chiara Ferragni as GHD International Brand Ambassador during our 20th anniversary yearâ€”she is the ultimate global fashion trendsetter who speaks directly to the social media generation and our digital savvy consumers,â€™ said Jeroen Temmerman, CEO of GHD. â€˜With Chiaraâ€™s unparalleled global appeal and GHD leading technology, we are confident this new partnership, and impending new product launch, will help GHD to deliver more

good hair days around the world.â€™

GHDâ€™s chief marketing officer Montse Passolas added, â€˜Chiara Ferragni is an entrepreneur with an undeniable spirit, attitude and unique sense of styleâ€”she perfectly embodies the essence and energy of GHD. Chiara was a natural choice for GHD to become international brand ambassador. Chiara loves the brand and genuinely uses it to style her hair, so that it is always flawless and in great condition. She relies on ghd for safer for hair heat styling and long-lasting sleek results.â€™