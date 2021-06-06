Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«


Airelles ChÃ¢teau de Versailles, Le Grand ContrÃ´le: vivre comme le roi


NEWS Live like a monarch: the newly opened Airelles ChÃ¢teau de Versailles, Le Grand ContrÃ´le can justifiably make some of the most exclusive claims of any property in the world, writes Stanley Moss
Filed by Lucire staff/June 6, 2021/23.24






RÃ©nÃ©e Kemps

This week, in an eagerly awaited launch, Airelleâ€™s seventh property, Airelles ChÃ¢teau de Versailles, Le Grand ContrÃ´le opened outside Paris. The first hotel to operate within the grounds of the ChÃ¢teau de Versailles, itâ€™s situated in a building constructed by Louis XIVâ€™s favourite architect, Jules Hardouin-Mansart, in 1681. Guests have access to the 2,000-acre gardens, historic palace halls, apartments and grounds, including areas of the ChÃ¢teau that are normally closed to visitors. Here is a property where you can raise the bar on your expectations.
   Exclusivity is the watchword with only 14 meticulously restored regal rooms and suites, including a 120 mÂ² signature suite. You will enjoy views over the Orangerie, the PiÃ¨ce dâ€™Eau des Suisses and the ChÃ¢teau. Finished in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century style, the light-filled rooms feature authentic colours and fabrics, chandeliers, art and objects, artefacts and original period furniture. Opulent historical features recreated include parquet flooring, fabrics, stonework and wood panelling. Time to brush up on your Revolution-era French: you may happen upon a love letter from Madame De StaÃ«l to her lover Louis, Comte de Narbonne-Lara.
   You will discover many other bonuses to this remarkable one-of-a-kind offering, not the least of which is a new dining experience from Alain Ducasse, Ducasse at ChÃ¢teau de Versailles, Le Grand ContrÃ´le. The salon has views onto the Orangerie parterre, a bell rings at 8.30 p.m. to signal the beginning of dinner, and in addition to a dazzling multi-course heritage menu, Ducasse offers a Sunday royal brunch. A table not to be missed.
   The on-site Valmont spa features a 15 m indoor swimming pool and a wealth of exclusive treatments.
   Luxury at this level allows for excessive flights of the imagination. The allure of private events in such a unique venue might include intimate weddings, private dinners or exclusive launches, for up to 54 guests. Imagine hosting an event inside the Palace itself followed by an exclusive overnight takeover, accommodating up to 36 guests across the 14 rooms and suites.
   Guests may also choose to add on private tours; after-hours access to the Hall of Mirrors; a Marie Antoinette-themed day including a costume fitting; a private performance at the Royal Opera; or private dining with a string quartet, all at additional cost.
   Luxury at this level does not come cheap, but itâ€™s worth every penny. Rates at Airelles ChÃ¢teau de Versailles, Le Grand ContrÃ´le start from US$2,077 including a dedicated butler; daily tours of ChÃ¢teau de Versailles and the Trianon; access to the Palace grounds and Orangerie; use of boats and golf carts on hand to explore the Grand Canal and gardens at leisure; breakfast, afternoon tea and minibar.
   The prestigious hotel collection comprises Le Grand ContrÃ´le, Les Airelles in Courchevel, La Bastide in Gordes, Mademoiselle in Val dâ€™IsÃ¨re and ChÃ¢teau de la MessardiÃ¨re and Pan DeÃ¯ Palais in Saint-Tropez.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor








RÃ©nÃ©e Kemps

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Destination datelines: Catalina, Paris, Gurgaon, P...
Dreaming of Saint-Tropez and Sardegna
Lucireâ€™s summer â€™10 travel specials
Rating the amenities
Richter immersion with Baur au Lac ZÃ¼rich
Summer Rayne Oakesâ€™s Extinction shown in ful...

Categories
 culture / history / Lucire / Paris / travel / Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian