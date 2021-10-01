







Kevin Fox/We Shoot

Irish singer–songwriter Una Healy is the new face of Swedish beauty brand IsaDora.

Formulated in Sweden and Switzerland, IsaDora is cruelty-free, fragrance-free, tested for sensitive skin, and made in Europe.

Healy will appear in three seasonal campaigns. A capsule collection tied to her name comprise new products and her favourites from the current IsaDora range.

Photographs for the campaign were shot earlier this year at Luttrellstown Castle by Kevin Fox of We Shoot with all COVID precautions, according to the company. Make-up and hair were by Sue Brophy, nails by Nagila Santyos, and styling by Corina Gaffey.

‘I like to look and feel my best, but my make-up routine needs to fit around my family, career and lifestyle. IsaDora is the perfect partner for me because I am always looking for products that are easy to use, with long-lasting results I feel good about. I live a pretty busy life and I need to know that the products I choose will look as good at 8 p.m. as they did at 8 a.m. I have always had a love for make-up and I was so honoured to have been asked to be the face of such an amazing brand,’ said Healy in a release.

‘As our first-ever Irish ambassador, Una Healy is a perfect fit for IsaDora. Her talent, warmth, effortless looks and real beauty embody the IsaDora ethos. Una manages to balance an accomplished career with being a busy mum of two which is what a lot of IsaDora consumers can relate to. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with her. The Irish market is important to us and we are happy to continue investing in growing the brand here,’ said IsaDora Ireland’s Michelle Carr.

In Ireland, the capsule collection is available from selected Shaws, McCauleys, McCabes, Lloyds and leading pharmacies nationwide, and at McCauley.ie.