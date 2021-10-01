Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«


Una Healy is the new face of Swedish beauty brand IsaDora


NEWS Thurles native and former member of the Saturdays becomes Malmö-based beauty brand’s new face
Filed by Lucire staff/June 9, 2021/10.36






Kevin Fox/We Shoot

Irish singer–songwriter Una Healy is the new face of Swedish beauty brand IsaDora.
   Formulated in Sweden and Switzerland, IsaDora is cruelty-free, fragrance-free, tested for sensitive skin, and made in Europe.
   Healy will appear in three seasonal campaigns. A capsule collection tied to her name comprise new products and her favourites from the current IsaDora range.
   Photographs for the campaign were shot earlier this year at Luttrellstown Castle by Kevin Fox of We Shoot with all COVID precautions, according to the company. Make-up and hair were by Sue Brophy, nails by Nagila Santyos, and styling by Corina Gaffey.
   ‘I like to look and feel my best, but my make-up routine needs to fit around my family, career and lifestyle. IsaDora is the perfect partner for me because I am always looking for products that are easy to use, with long-lasting results I feel good about. I live a pretty busy life and I need to know that the products I choose will look as good at 8 p.m. as they did at 8 a.m. I have always had a love for make-up and I was so honoured to have been asked to be the face of such an amazing brand,’ said Healy in a release.
   ‘As our first-ever Irish ambassador, Una Healy is a perfect fit for IsaDora. Her talent, warmth, effortless looks and real beauty embody the IsaDora ethos. Una manages to balance an accomplished career with being a busy mum of two which is what a lot of IsaDora consumers can relate to. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with her. The Irish market is important to us and we are happy to continue investing in growing the brand here,’ said IsaDora Ireland’s Michelle Carr.
   In Ireland, the capsule collection is available from selected Shaws, McCauleys, McCabes, Lloyds and leading pharmacies nationwide, and at McCauley.ie.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Chiara Ferragni becomes GHD’s first global b...
In brief: Gizem Emre for L’Oréal Paris; Tani...
Lady Gaga is the face of Valentino’s upcomin...
Jessica Jung named Revlon’s newest ambassado...
Instagram round-up: Selena Gómez takes a selfie; A...
Victoria Beckham, Estée Lauder reveal campaign for...

Categories
 beauty / celebrity / Lucire / modelling / photography

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian