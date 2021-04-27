Lucire


Vans opens concept store in Wellington, New Zealand


NEWS The expressive American sportswear brand makes a second base in Aotearoa
Filed by Lucire staff/June 9, 2021


Vans is opening a Wellington, New Zealand concept store on Thursday, June 10, the second store the sports’ brand has opened in the country.
   The store is located at Shop 3, 78–80 Cuba Mall, and features a full range of Vans footwear, apparel and accessories, for men, women and youth. There will also be product exclusive to its retail stores and vans.co.nz.
   Vans has partnered with artist Jason Woodside, who has created a custom art piece for the concept store. Woodside will also be in store from noon to 2 p.m., hand-delivering three customized skateboard decks.
   There is also an in-store competition where the decks will be given away. Visitors to the store need to find the Jason Woodside QR code and sign up to enter.

Categories
 culture / fashion / Lucire / New Zealand

 

