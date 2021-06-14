Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«


Ministry of Tomorrow enlists Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Halle Berry, Eddie Murphy and others for charity totes


NEWS A star-studded cast creates custom totes for charity, raising funds to help a school located in the largest slum in Africa
Filed by Lucire staff/June 14, 2021/19.11





After a school located in the largest urban slum in Africa was forced to move because it was not up to code, eco-fashion label Ministry of Tomorrow raised money to help it relocate. Now, however, the school lacks funds to pay its teachers and cover operational expenses, including a daily meal for its students.
   Ministry of Tomorrow, with its Los Angeles retail partner Church Boutique, is stepping up again, teaming up with Christie’s and CharityBuzz, to auction a series of bags to benefit the Chema Vision Children’s Centre in the Kibera division in Nairobi.
   Ministry of Tomorrow’s Julian Prolman, and Church Boutique founders Rodney Burns and David Malvaney, turned to their celebrity friends to paint their art on an MOT tote, made in Nairobi, for the auction.
   Celebrities include Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Madonna, Eddie Murphy, Bria Murphy, Maggie Q, Paris Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Usher, Lionel Richie, Evan Ross, Raquel Britton, Lee Daniels, David Banda, Ashlee Simpson Ross, and artist Montana Mills of Modern Multiples. Laurie Lynn Stark, of fashion and jewellery brand Chrome Hearts, created her own MOT tote.
   The auction runs through June 15 and the bags are on display at Christie’s in Manhattan, coinciding with luxury bag week at the auction house. All proceeds will be donated to Chema, with a US$100,000 goal set.















Also in Lucire’s news section
H&M Conscious Exclusive launches with Christy...
Quincy Brown fronts Coach’s new watch campai...
The Scene: from celebrating Chinese fashion to fun...
Turned on, tuned in: Doris Bergman’s seventh...
Next Top Model Sverige winner to model for Panos E...
Sunglass Hut previews Georgia May Jagger; Design C...

Categories
 celebrity / corporate social responsibility / culture / fashion / film / Los Angeles / Lucire / modelling / New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian