Ministry of Tomorrow enlists Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Halle Berry, Eddie Murphy and others for charity totes









After a school located in the largest urban slum in Africa was forced to move because it was not up to code, eco-fashion label Ministry of Tomorrow raised money to help it relocate. Now, however, the school lacks funds to pay its teachers and cover operational expenses, including a daily meal for its students.

Ministry of Tomorrow, with its Los Angeles retail partner Church Boutique, is stepping up again, teaming up with Christie’s and CharityBuzz, to auction a series of bags to benefit the Chema Vision Children’s Centre in the Kibera division in Nairobi.

Ministry of Tomorrow’s Julian Prolman, and Church Boutique founders Rodney Burns and David Malvaney, turned to their celebrity friends to paint their art on an MOT tote, made in Nairobi, for the auction.

Celebrities include Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Madonna, Eddie Murphy, Bria Murphy, Maggie Q, Paris Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Usher, Lionel Richie, Evan Ross, Raquel Britton, Lee Daniels, David Banda, Ashlee Simpson Ross, and artist Montana Mills of Modern Multiples. Laurie Lynn Stark, of fashion and jewellery brand Chrome Hearts, created her own MOT tote.

The auction runs through June 15 and the bags are on display at Christie’s in Manhattan, coinciding with luxury bag week at the auction house. All proceeds will be donated to Chema, with a US$100,000 goal set.





























