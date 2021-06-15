Lucire


New Balance releases Everybody’s Welcome collection commemorating Pride 2021


NEWS Optimistic, warm and upbeat characters appear on Zoie Lam’s art for the latest New Balance collection
Filed by Lucire staff/June 15, 2021/23.49






For Pride 2021, New Balance has released its Everybody’s Welcome collection of footwear and apparel.
   Queer Hong Kong visual artist Zoie Lam has created the art on the items, conveying an upbeat, positive and colourful mood. The characters are genderless and fun, and show that everyone is welcome, regardless of how they identify. They include T-shirts, singlets and an anorak (from NZ$40), and the Fresh Foam Tempo running shoe (NZ$190), Made in US 574 (NZ$280), 202 sandals (NZ$60) and 57/40 (NZ$220).
   New Balance is supporting InsideOut as part of National Schools’ Pride Week (June 14–20), celebrating rainbow staff and students. The company has donated funds in advance of next year’s week, and gifted the Everybody’s Welcome collection to InsideOut staff across New Zealand.
   InsideOut provides information, workshops and education on LGBTQIA+ issues to schools, workplaces and community organizations.

Categories
 corporate social responsibility / culture / fashion / Lucire / New Zealand / tendances / trend

 

