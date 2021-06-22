Lucire


DS to ferry journalists in plug-in hybrid models during Paris Fashion Week


NEWS Media and influencers get to sample the DS 7 Crossback and DS 9 large saloon during Paris’s men’s fashion week
Filed by Lucire staff/June 22, 2021/22.22



Much like Renault has done for the Festival de Cannes, DS wants to show off its luxury credentials by being the official transport for Paris Fashion Week’s men’s shows this week.
   The fleet comprises 25 cars, with both the DS 9 E-Tense 225 saloon and the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4×4 300 crossover present. Both are plug-in hybrids with electric-only modes, ferrying journalists and influencers around Paris.
   The saloon is the French brand’s latest attempt to capture the innovative spirit of the Citroën DS, stylistically one of the most avant-garde production cars ever made.
   The six-day event runs from June 22 through 27.
   DS began working with Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

